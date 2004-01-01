Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals Jurgen Klopp's half-time message against Man City

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how Jurgen Klopp revved up his Liverpool squad to go out and get themselves back into Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

The Reds twice fell behind in the first half and trailed 2-1 at the break, but Sadio Mane tied things up less than a minute after the restart to earn Liverpool a draw and keep them one point behind Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold admitted that Liverpool had been outplayed by City in the first half and praised Klopp for helping motivate them at the break.

"The first half in general wasn't ourselves." the right-back said. "We didn't play the football we wanted to and the time we did play the football, we scored our goals.

"That was one of the messages the manager said to us at half-time: Play our football. We came out with a point to prove and scored the early goal, but couldn't create too many chances after that.

"They had the better chances. There is not really a disappointment of not putting our chances away, it is the lack of chances we created. We know they had weaknesses and, when we did play well, we used the weaknesses they have got.

"People might say we were hanging on at the end, but that's part of the game."

While the result leaves Liverpool trailing in the title race, Alexander-Arnold stressed that the team will continue to push until the very last second of the season.

"We want to win every game we're in, no matter the opposition we come up against," he said. "It says a lot about us that we've got that slight disappointment not to come here and win.

"It was very important for us not to lose this game, we're still in a decent position but it is in their hands. A few years ago, this is what happened.

"They went on a really good run and we weren't able to capitalise on that. Hopefully, this time around, they will drop a few points for us."

He concluded: "There's seven games. Every week there is a surprising result in the Premier League. We're just hoping we are not on the end of one and City are. It is seven games, a lot can happen. Who knows what will happen, hopefully we make it exciting. It might go down to the last day again."



