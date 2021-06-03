Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury and will subsequently not take part in England's Euro 2020 campaign.

The Liverpool right back picked up the innocuous looking injury in the latter stages of England's warm-up win over Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Having made a simple clearance with no opposition players around him, Alexander-Arnold suddenly started limping and was clearly in some discomfort.

The Liverpool man attempted to play through the pain with Gareth Southgate already having made all five substitutions available to him, though he was eventually forced to leave the field.

Having hobbled around the edge of the pitch before heading down the tunnel, Alexander-Arnold was evidently upset at what looked to be a potentially serious injury, and England have now released a statement confirming the bad news.

It reads: "Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of UEFA EURO 2020.

"A scan on Thursday confirmed the 22 year old will be unable to play in the forthcoming tournament so he's withdrawn from the England squad to return to his club for rehabilitation.

"Gareth Southgate will not confirm a replacement until after Sunday’s return to the Riverside Stadium for the warm-up fixture against Romania."

Naturally the news will come as bitter blow to the 22-year-old, though the revelation will be even more heartbreaking given the circumstances he's found himself in this season.

Having been left out of Southgate's squad for the March internationals earlier this year, many believed Alexander-Arnold would not be included in the Three Lions' Euro 2020 squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold limps off at the Riverside | Pool/Getty Images

However, some stellar form towards the end of the season saw him included in Southgate's 26-man squad alongside fellow right backs Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

Wednesday's clash at the Riverside represented Alexander-Arnold's chance to impress with James yet to meet up with his international colleagues after playing in the Champions League final, and to pick up a knock so late in the game which has ruled him out of this summer's tournament will no doubt be a huge blow.

Southgate's attention will now turn to which player will replace the Liverpool man in the squad, with many believing Jesse Lingard to be the most worthy of the standby options currently available.