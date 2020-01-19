Trent Alexander-Arnold Sets Premier League Assist Target After Latest Whirlwind Display

​Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking to break his own record for the most assists in a single Premier League campaign by a defender.

The 21-year-old registered 12 assists in the league throughout 2018/19 - an impressive feat that no defender in the Premier League era has matched - but he is pushing on to go above and beyond that.

That ball 朗

That finish 朗



Sadio and Trent complete the comeback  pic.twitter.com/AKax0Gjyqn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2020

Already equaling last season's tally after a brace of assists in his man of the match display at home to West Ham on Monday, Alexander-Arnold is proving to be indispensable to the Reds as they propel toward the titl e.





Now, speaking to Liverpool's official website , the full-back admits that he has already surpassed his target for the season, and now wants to continue pushing the boundaries of improvement.





"I' m happy to help the team as much as possible. That was my aim going into the season – to get over 10 again," he began.





"And as the season's went on, it's been about trying to push the limits and try to break as many records as I can, try to push myself as far as I can, try to help the team as much as possible and get assists, goals and contributions.





"Obviously clean sheets first and foremost, but going forward I've tried to get as many assists as possible. I've equalled that record and now I'll look to push on and try to break it."

As well as breaking records for his own position, ​Liverpool's number 66 has also been compared to two Premier League legends in more advanced areas of the field - after he became the third youngest player to record 25 ​Premier League assists behind Cesc Fabregas and Wayne Rooney.



Statistics like these will certainly stand ​Alexander-Arn​old in good stead to be England's first choice full-back at this summer's European Championship, amid strong competition for a place in Gareth Southgate's side from the likes of Kieran Trippier, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker.