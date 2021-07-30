Trent Alexander-Arnold signs new Liverpool contract

Liverpool have confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new contract at Anfield.

The Reds are in the process of tying down their key players to new contracts, with Alisson and Fabinho two of a handful of stars in the process of extending their deals.

Ready for some boss Friday news? ?@TrentAA has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2021

Alexander-Arnold did have three years left to run on his previous deal, which he signed back in January 2019, but Liverpool took to their official website to confirm he had been rewarded with a bumper new contract.

Liverpool do not mention the length of Alexander-Arnold's new contract, but although the right-back later took to Twitter to confirm he had signed on until 2025.

The Athletic's James Pearce adds that this new deal was more about rewarding Alexander-Arnold financially, and he is now believed to be one of the club's top earners in the same bracket as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

“I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me. To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.

“It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 ?? pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

“It's a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling.”

Alexander-Arnold's contract extension is hoped to open the floodgates at Liverpool, with director Michael Edwards planning to strike deals with Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Salah, Mane and Andy Robertson in the coming weeks.