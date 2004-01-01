Trent Alexander-Arnold tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool have confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday's FA Cup third round tie at home to Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds take on the League One side at Anfield with a depleted squad. Liverpool's Carabao Cup trip to Arsenal on Thursday was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the training ground, but they've managed to put together a team to face Shrewsbury.

However, Liverpool have revealed Alexander-Arnold will play no part as he returned a positive test shortly after their 2-2 draw at Chelsea last week.

The Merseyside club threw away a two-goal lead at Stamford Bridge, though the England right-back picked up a neat assist for Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to return to training in a few days and could make his comeback against Arsenal this coming Thursday - Liverpool will now be at home for the first leg of the semi-final following this week's cancellation.

Liverpool made the trip to Chelsea without Jurgen Klopp after he tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the match, but returns to the dugout for the visit of Shrewsbury in a big boost for the Reds.

Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino are back on the bench after bouts of Covid, but goalkeeper Alisson has been left out of the matchday squad.

There are first senior starts for Max Woltman and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, while Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate are among the senior names in Klopp's XI.