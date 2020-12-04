Trent Alexander-Arnold Tipped to Make Comeback Against Wolves

Trent Alexander-Arnold will play some part in Liverpool's clash with Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, according to one report.

The 21-year-old right back is due to make his return to training this week, having been sidelined with a hamstring problem since the game against Manchester City prior to the international break last month.

In his absence, James Milner (himself now injured) and 19-year-old Neco Williams have deputised at right back for the Reds in the last four outings.

Neco Williams bagged an assist in the win over Ajax | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

While reports on Thursday revealed that Alexander-Arnold would at least step up his recovery by returning to first-team training this week, the Express goes one further by claiming that the defender will play a part in the home game with Wolves and could even start the match.

The seemingly imminent return of Alexander-Arnold is a boost for Liverpool who have been hit harder than any other Premier League side with injuries this season.

First-choice keeper Alisson will miss the Wolves game with a thigh injury, while Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara all remain out of contention.

On top of that, several others are doubtful, including Andy Roberston and captain Jordan Henderson, who both took knocks in the 1-0 win over Ajax midweek.

"Robbo took a massive knock on his ankle," Klopp said. "He needed strapping at half time.

"Hendo had a proper knock on his back.

???? ? ???????! ?



Liverpool once came close to signing Didier Baptiste from who was also linked with @HarchesterUtdFC in 1999...



The only problem, he isn't real! ? pic.twitter.com/3oRp0LNTLR — 90min (@90min_Football) December 4, 2020

"[Robertson and Henderson] both played through it so I would say now we have two days more than we had last week until the next game, so I don't know exactly.

Academy products Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones could get more starts on Sunday after impressing against Ajax, while there is more positive news about the fitness of Naby Keita who is reportedly edging towards full fitness after his latest issue.