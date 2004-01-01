Trent Alexander-Arnold to be cut from England's Euro 2020 squad

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be one of the players that Gareth Southgate will axe from the England squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Alexander-Arnold has had a tumultuous year with the Reds, and his spot in the England setup has come into question despite recapturing form towards the end of the club season.

And now it seems like he will miss out on a place at Euro 2020, as ESPN report that he will be among the seven names cut by Southgate on Tuesday.

It is expected that Southgate will take three other options at right-back instead, with Chelsea's Reece James and Man City's Kyle Walker both seemingly emerging from the Champions League final without any concerns.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier is also set to be selected.

Alexander-Arnold's omission from the Three Lions squad for the March internationals with San Marino, Albania and Poland was headline news. Had Euro 2020 not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, then he would have been one of the first names on the team sheet after two incredible years at club level.

Alexander-Arnold will have the summer off | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

But James' emergence and Southgate's preference to stick with more experienced options in Walker and Trippier have seen Alexander-Arnold pushed down the pecking order.

While the Liverpool man is expected to leave the camp on Tuesday, ESPN add that those who do make the squad but that played in European finals last week will join up with the squad on Friday.

The deadline to name 26-man squads is on Tuesday night, though managers will be able to swap out injured players right up until teams play their first group games.

England will play against Austria on Wednesday before taking on Romania on Sunday, with both games being played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.