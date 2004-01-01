Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss Liverpool FA Cup tie & England friendlies through injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final tie at Nottingham Forest and will also miss England's upcoming friendlies with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

The 23-year-old was named as one of two right-backs in Gareth Southgate's squad on Thursday afternoon, alongside Reece James, but will not join up with the Three Lions after Jurgen Klopp revealed in his latest press conference that he has picked up a hamstring injury.

"Trent is out with a hamstring [injury] so he will not be part of as England as well," Klopp told the assembled media. "Not good news, we will see how long that takes."

The German also added that Mohamed Salah is struggling with a foot problem but stopped short of ruling him out of the tie on Sunday evening.

Alexander-Arnold's injury is a major blow for a Liverpool side who have been tremendous form of late, both domestically and in Europe.

They have won nine consecutive games in the Premier League to close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just a point, and the Reds are also in the hat for the quarter-final draw of the Champions League - having seen off Serie A champions Inter in the last 16.

As has been the case over the past couple of seasons, Alexander-Arnold has played a significant role in Liverpool's success. He has 11 Premier League assists to his name in 26 appearances, one more than teammates Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, and has also chipped in with two goals.

He has been equally impressive in the Champions League, too, with his form enough to earn him a place back in England's squad after missing out on Euro 2020 last summer through injury.