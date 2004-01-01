Trent Alexander-Arnold tries not to make fun of Man City's failure to win Champions League

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted Liverpool's trophy haul in the Jurgen Klopp era is not necessarily representative of their talent - and backed up his argument by pointing at Manchester City's inability to win the Champions League.

The Reds have won four trophies - one Premier League, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup - in Klopp's six-and-a-half seasons so far, whereas rivals Man City have scooped up 11 honours in that time.

But Alexander-Arnold pointed to Liverpool's continental success as proof that Klopp's era has been a successful one and that the Reds are still keen to add to their trophy cabinet.

"We don't feel disappointed that we haven’t won enough trophies as the ones we have won are the biggest and best you can get your hands on," Alexander-Arnold said carefully. "Not making any digs but you look at Man City’s amazing team and they haven’t been able to lift the Champions League.

"They won a couple of Premier Leagues but haven’t been able to win the Champions League. We've won both over the last few years and it shows you we can do it in both competitions. There is an expectation now, as a team and players, to win trophies.

"One trophy a season minimum is what we have to achieve. With the squad and manager we have we should be winning trophies. It is expected of us. It is not the stage where we are happy to get in finals and it is just a day out. There is expectation now to want to do it every season."

Liverpool do have a final on the horizon as they travel to Wembley to take on Chelsea for the Carabao Cup on February 27.