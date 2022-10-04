Trent Alexander-Arnold vows to continue 'thinking positively' after Rangers victory

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed to keep his positivity following a week of intense scrutiny.

After being left out of Gareth Southgate's matchday squad for England's last Nations League game of the recent break, Alexander-Arnold's defensive abilities have been criticised once again, but he enjoyed a rare moment of relief on Tuesday as he bagged a glorious free-kick to steer the Reds towards a 2-0 victory over Rangers.

Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport after the game that he has been blocking out the noise and focusing on his own game.

"The performance was great from the lads," he began. "On Saturday it was disappointing. We never got going, our press wasn't there, we were slow out the blocks. But it's the complete opposite today. We started well and continued throughout the game. They had their spells and the second half was tough but overall we played outstanding.

"I don't normally score from that side. I usually score from the other side of the pitch. It was just about getting it on target, that's what I've been focusing on when I practice. If you hit the target, there's always a chance it goes in or you get a rebound.

"No matter what, I always try to think positively. People say things but for me it's all about performing for the team. That's all that matters, getting wins and helping the team. It's been a slow start to the season for me but I'm looking forward to the rest of the season.

"We went back to a basic 4-4-2 and played it really well, shifted across the pitch well. We made it compact, they couldn't play through us, they were playing long balls and we picked them off.

"This year is going to be very intense. It's what we're used to, three games a week. There's no excuses. With the games coming thick and fast, its exciting for us."