Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named 2019/20 Premier League Young Player of the Season following his sensational campaign, which ended with a Premier League winner’s medal.

The 21-year-old is the first ever winner of the award, which was newly created for this season as an offshoot of the established Premier League Player of the Season prize.

Helping Liverpool secure a first league title in 30 years and first ever in the Premier League era during a season in which they destroyed the competition, Alexander-Arnold established himself as arguably the best full-back in the world.

He appeared in all 38 Premier League games, starting 35 of them, and was one of Liverpool’s most valuable attacking contributors. Aside from scoring four goals, the home-grown star provided 13 assists, the second highest tally in the whole league.

Speaking back in January, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that the sky is the limit for Alexander-Arnold and injuries are the only thing that can realistically stop him.

“Apart from injuries, I can't see anything that can stop him because his attitude and his private background is just so good. Passionate yes, very, but calm as well,” Klopp told a press conference.

“When you are a talented footballer and you have an outstanding attitude, if you love the game as much as he loves the game, and you have the background he has, then it’s pretty likely you will have a proper career,” the Reds boss added.

Klopp handed an 18-year-old Alexander-Arnold his senior Liverpool debut in October 2016, with the player going on to earn a regular first-team place in the latter half of the 2017/18 campaign. That season culminated in an appearance in the Champions League final and selection by England.

With rapid development in a short space of time, the player has gone from strength to strength since, enjoying his first full season as a Liverpool starter as recently as 2018/19.

