Trent Alexander-Arnold Wins Premier League Player of the Month for December

​ Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League Player of the Month for December, a reward for his fine form in the final few weeks of the decade.





It is the first time that Alexander-Arnold has won the prestigious monthly prize in his fledgling career, while he is the first defender to win since Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk in December 2018 – it is almost always usually won by attacking players.

December POTM 

TOTY ✅



Another trophy for the @trentaa98 collection  pic.twitter.com/P11cixHPPw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 10, 2020

Reds forward Sadio Mane won it for November, making it two in a row for Liverpool.

“It’s a proud moment,” Alexander-Arnold told the Premier League’s official website.

“We’ve had a good month as a team. There were many players that were up for it so it’s an honour to be the one that won it,” he added.

Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold were on fire throughout December. The Premier League leaders won all five games they played, with the 21-year-old England star particularly devastating in a top of the table clash with Leicester on Boxing Day.

The 4-0 demolition of the Foxes at King Power Stadium was the biggest margin of victory in a game between first and second in the Premier League since Manchester City battered Manchester United 6-1 back in October 2011.

Alexander-Arnold had a direct hand in three of Liverpool’s four goals, assisting Roberto Firmino twice and scoring one of his own. Earlier in the month, he also got an assist against Everton in the Merseyside derby as Liverpool crushed their neighbours 5-2 at Anfield.

Away from the Premier League in December, Liverpool also secured progress to the Champions League knockout stages and won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

The trip to the Gulf state meant that the pre-Christmas Premier League clash with West Ham had to be postponed, meaning that Liverpool have a game in hand to play.

