Trent Alexander-Arnold's Cheeky Tweet During Ballon d'Or Awards

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reacted to Virgil van Dijk's Ballon d'Or snub, (possibly) throwing a little bit of shade at victor Lionel Messi in the process.
Messi won his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or
The 28-year-old was part of the side that shut-out Messi and co. in that unforgettable 4-0 win over the Catalan giants on their way to their sixth European crown. As the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the semi-final before going on to beat Spurs
Alexander-Arnold, whose innovation from a corner kick set-up Divock Origi for Liverpool's winner in the semi's, reacted brilliantly to van Dijk's snub.
The right-back tweeted a picture of himself, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the caption: "So, it was Barca at home and we got this corner..."
On the whole, it was a pretty successful night for Liverpool
With award ceremonies now out of the way, attention now turns to a pivotal December for the Reds as they try to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League
