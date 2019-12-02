Trent Alexander-Arnold's Cheeky Tweet During Ballon d'Or Awards

​Trent Alexander-Arnold has reacted to Virgil van Dijk's Ballon d'Or snub, (possibly) throwing a little bit of shade at victor Lionel Messi in the process.

Messi won his record-breaking sixth Ballon d'Or last night in Paris after yet another incredible year for the GOAT, pipping Champions League winner van Dijk and long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

Despite Messi's incredible year, which saw the Argentine bag his 600th goal and make his 700th appearance for Barcelona , many saw Liverpool's van Dijk as a worthy winner. The Dutchman was instrumental at the heart of the Reds' backline, guiding Jurgen Klopp's side to Champions League glory in June and the best defensive record in the Premier League last season, as Liverpool came within a point of claiming their first league title since 1990.





The 28-year-old was part of the side that shut-out Messi and co. in that unforgettable 4-0 win over the Catalan giants on their way to their sixth European crown. As the Reds overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the semi-final before going on to beat Spurs 2-0 in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Alexander-Arnold, whose innovation from a corner kick set-up Divock Origi for Liverpool's winner in the semi's, reacted brilliantly to van Dijk's snub.

The right-back tweeted a picture of himself, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with the caption: "So, it was Barca at home and we got this corner..."

On the whole, it was a pretty successful night for Liverpool as a number of their stars appeared in the Ballon d'Or's top 30 list - Sadio Mane finished fourth, Mo Salah was fifth, Yachine Trophy winner Alisson Becker was seventh, while Roberto Firmino (17th), Alexander-Arnold (19th) and Gini Wijnaldum (joint-26th) also made the list along with, of course, van Dijk.