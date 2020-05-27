Troy Deeney Claims Liverpool's Title Win Will Be Overshadowed by Coronavirus Outbreak

Troy Deeney says the integrity of the current Premier League season is 'already gone' and that Liverpool's pending title win will be overshadowed by the COVID-19 outbreak no matter what happens.

The Watford captain has been one of the most outspoken players during the lockdown period, regularly explaining his hesitation to rush Project Restart. Some of his concerns have stemmed from worries he would be endangering his prematurely born son if he returned to full training and matches.

Deeney has since spoken to the government's deputy chief medical officer, which put his mind at rest, but remains opposed to any rushed return.

In an interview with CNN, Deeney said: "I believe that when it comes to the integrity of the season, it's already gone.

"I feel sorry for Liverpool because, no matter how it plays out, they deserve to win the league. They deserve to get the trophy.

"But no matter how it plays out, even if we play all the games, it’s still going to be the year spoiled by the pandemic. It’s not going to be that year that Liverpool won the league being the best team and, you know, it’s 30 years they haven’t won for.

"So I do feel sorry for Liverpool and their players and Jordan [Henderson], but, in terms of integrity, there’s no way you could say that this is a viable competition.

"It’s like running a marathon, 20-odd miles, stopping for two months, and then sprinting the last bit and going: 'Ah, that was a good time, that.'"

The striker also revealed he has received trollish messages on social media attacking him for having reservations about returning to the football season.

"I saw some comments in regard to my son, people saying: 'I hope your son gets corona'. That’s the hard part for me. If you respond to that, people then go: 'Ah, we’ve got him,' and they keep doing it.

"In a time where it’s all about mental health and everyone says: 'Speak up, speak out, please speak,' Danny Rose spoke out and I spoke out...and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it."