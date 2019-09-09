 
Twitter Has Field Day as Jordan Henderson's Wife Gives Birth 9 Months After Liverpool Beat Barça 4-0

​Jordan Henderson's wife has given birth to their second child, exactly nine months and one day on from Liverpool's incredible Champions League semi final victory over Barcelona.

Last April, doubles from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum brought the Reds back from the dead, the pair scoring in a 4-0 second leg triumph over the Catalan giants. That secured an enthralling 4-3 aggregate win, and it appears Henderson continued his celebrations long into the night.

Jordan Henderson

​Liverpool and their captain went on to lift a sixth European Cup as they sunk ​Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, with Jürgen Klopp's men then adding the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to the trophy cabinet.

Twitter users just had to draw a connection between the arrival of a second child and the Reds' victory over ​Barça, claiming the nine-month gap between the two events was more than a mere coincidence...


​​


It appears Henderson wasn't the only Liverpool player who savoured the evening, with teammate Mo Salah's wife also giving birth recently...

The timing of the births had more than just comedic value, though...

When the duo and Liverpool return from the winter break on 15 February, they'll face ​Norwich City as they continue their quest for a first league title since 1990. After that, it's a meeting with ​Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the ​Champions League.

Source : 90min

