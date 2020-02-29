 
Twitter Implodes as Liverpool Lose a Game of Football For the First Time in 546 Years

It's done. It's over. Finished. Kaput. Liverpool have lost a game of football. 

Let's just take a second to try and remember what that feels like. 

On Saturday evening, Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford, throwing away the chance of going an entire season undefeated, surpassing Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run, and earning the most successive wins - all in one game. 

Talk about bottling it, hey guys? 

FBL-ENG-PR-WATFORD-LIVERPOOL

Okay, we've had to wait 44 games for this one, so in the nicest way possible - let's make the most of it. 

One person who will certainly saviour it, is e​x-Manchester United star Gary Neville. Here he is, probably going a bit too far with the celebrations, but hey - we love to see it. 

Neville wasn't the only one to bask in Liverpool's failure, however. 

But ​Liverpool fans - credit to them -were defiant in defeat. Some were graceful and acknowledged the event entirely.

​​Some looked ahead. 

​​And some decided just to embrace the loss and move on. Fair play, lad. 

But still, there were fingers to be pointed! Who was to blame for this shocking defeat? Maybe it was a collective failu- nah, let's just pin it on Dejan Lovren boys! 

The self-proclaimed 'best defender in the world' (or something along those lines) even scooped the title of Liverpool's worst ever player! Take that, Fabio Borini! 

Some reactions were genuinely very, very funny. Come Dine with Dejan? Hmm. 

Some of us (​Everton fans) were probably a little relieved too. Liverpool's loss means that the Reds can't win the title at Goodison Park, which would probably be enough to close the damn place down. 

And let's not forget to praise the real stars of the show - ​Watford! The Hornets were breathtakingly good, and Ismaila Sarr was simply unplayable. 

And so, that was it. We found the scapegoat. We laughed, we cried, and we wiped away those tears of joy to laugh some more. But sincerely, well done Liverpool. So close. 


Source : 90min

