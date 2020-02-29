Twitter Implodes as Liverpool Lose a Game of Football For the First Time in 546 Years

It's done. It's over. Finished. Kaput. Liverpool have lost a game of football.

Let's just take a second to try and remember what that feels like.

On Saturday evening, Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford, throwing away the chance of going an entire season undefeated, surpassing Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run, and earning the most successive wins - all in one game.

Talk about bottling it, hey guys?

Okay, we've had to wait 44 games for this one, so in the nicest way possible - let's make the most of it.

One person who will certainly saviour it, is e​x-Manchester United star Gary Neville. Here he is, probably going a bit too far with the celebrations, but hey - we love to see it.

Neville wasn't the only one to bask in Liverpool's failure, however.

All rival fans coming together for Liverpool’s loss pic.twitter.com/s0eXwCn0SW — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 29, 2020

Liverpool’s Invincible Season pic.twitter.com/N8Py8PL8bn — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 29, 2020

But ​Liverpool fans - credit to them -were defiant in defeat. Some were graceful and acknowledged the event entirely.

Liverpool are 22pts clear at the top of the Premier League table going into March. Worth remembering that. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 29, 2020

​​Some looked ahead.

Liverpool can now only get a maximum of 109 points this season.



Heart-broken. — Zac Bell (@ZacLBell) February 29, 2020

​​And some decided just to embrace the loss and move on. Fair play, lad.

We lost a game. We are still the best team in the world. We are still going to win the league. Goodnight  #LFC pic.twitter.com/lRumlVW1U9 — David Cass (@DavidCass_) February 29, 2020

But still, there were fingers to be pointed! Who was to blame for this shocking defeat? Maybe it was a collective failu- nah, let's just pin it on Dejan Lovren boys!

Lovren has ruined two unbeaten seasons, TWO — Caolan (@CaoIanLFC) February 29, 2020

I just asked Dejan Lovren if he feels guilty about the defeat. He said What do you mean? I said Well we probably wouldn’t have lost if Joe Gomez was playing instead. He said NOT NOW JAMES. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 29, 2020

The self-proclaimed 'best defender in the world' (or something along those lines) even scooped the title of Liverpool's worst ever player! Take that, Fabio Borini!

Lovren is the worst player in our history when you consider the negative influence he’s had, he’s been here 6 years — ً (@Kashaveli_) February 29, 2020

How many times has Lovren ruined Liverpool’s invincible season? #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/ShXCPIrvGN — Daniele (@daniele_812) February 29, 2020

Some reactions were genuinely very, very funny. Come Dine with Dejan? Hmm.

You’ve won Lovren, I hope it makes you happy. Dear lord what a sad little life Lovren, you ruined the invincibles so you could have a game, I hope you use your wages on learning some grace and decorum because you have all grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on. — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) February 29, 2020

Some of us (​Everton fans) were probably a little relieved too. Liverpool's loss means that the Reds can't win the title at Goodison Park, which would probably be enough to close the damn place down.

Liverpool can’t win the league at Goodison pic.twitter.com/f9lKy7ApHE — Everton Designs (@EvertonDesigns) February 29, 2020

And let's not forget to praise the real stars of the show - ​Watford! The Hornets were breathtakingly good, and Ismaila Sarr was simply unplayable.

Sarr, Deeney and Deulofeu against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/bRORZL4Iuf — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) February 29, 2020

I HEREBY KNIGHT YOU. SIR ISMAILA SARR pic.twitter.com/0wceJdEgAi — Jamie (@jmemc55) February 29, 2020

My grandfather told me about Pelé, my father told me about Maradona and I will tell my kids about Ismaïlia Sarr. pic.twitter.com/GjUg9MfUgb — Swanny🔴🇾🇪 (@ftbIswanny) February 29, 2020

And so, that was it. We found the scapegoat. We laughed, we cried, and we wiped away those tears of joy to laugh some more. But sincerely, well done Liverpool. So close.