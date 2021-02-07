Twitter reacts as Alisson hands Man City 3 points with TWO shocking errors

Sometimes in life, something happens that is so out of kilter with conventional wisdoms, they deserve the adjective: 'inexplicable'.

Alisson's horrific display in Manchester City's 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Sunday was one such occasion.

Even the best can have bad games. ? pic.twitter.com/LGEE4su1Kb — 90min (@90min_Football) February 7, 2021

When Mohamed Salah levelled things up at Anfield, Reds fans would have been confident of a competitive end to proceedings. Instead, Alisson - who 90min recently ranked the best goalkeeper in the world - would have a funny five minutes, gifting City a potentially title-clinching three points in the process.

First, the Brazilian would pass the ball straight to Phil Foden, who then completed a mazy run before finding an unmarked Ilkay Gundogan to make it 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Alisson fluffed his lines again, giving it to Bernardo Silva. Silva capitalised on his error by laying it off to Raheem Sterling to score.

Reaction on social media was, unsurprisingly, quite something.

Alisson Fraud — osc (@uskcar) February 7, 2021

And this isn’t just alisson the whole team been awful a long time now — Jonte LFC (@jontelfc86) February 7, 2021

We’re really going through it. Alisson was really awful today, so was the rest of the team. You can’t keep playing backwards and not expect to get pegged — Ryan Sr. (@LadiSays) February 7, 2021

Alisson saw De Gea's performance yesterday and said "you’ll never walk alone" pic.twitter.com/LP6stliLpc — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 7, 2021

FT: #LFC 1 Man City 4: Liverpool can forget about the title race. It's over for them this season. All about top four and the CL now. Chastening defeat and many of the wounds were self-inflicted with Alisson's meltdown. City so much better in every department. Foden outstanding. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 7, 2021

Hmmm, a Liverpool goalkeeper making two, horrific errors in a high-profile game. Where have we seen that before?

Luckily, Twitter was at hand to help anyone out who had trouble remembering.

FT: Liverpool 1-4 Man City



Alisson ? pic.twitter.com/8OWSdV6w9r — BRGoals (@BRGoals) February 7, 2021

Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to make two errors leading to a goal in a game since...



Loris Karius in the Champions League final ? pic.twitter.com/r33AjLC6EZ — Goal (@goal) February 7, 2021

Allison doing his best Karius impressions — Aidan Walsh ? (@AidanWalshMUFC) February 7, 2021

I see Alisson has gone full Karius mode. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) February 7, 2021

Loris Karius has never lost a PL game at Anfield — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 7, 2021

Of course, City's stunning win was not all about Alisson's brain farts.

Special credit also must go to Foden, who registered a stunning assist for the second goal and then bagged a scintillating, solo strike of his own to add some gloss to the scoreline.

It was not just his own club that were singing Foden's praises either. Plenty of others on social media were appreciating his talent, with his place in Gareth Southgate's England team of particular interest...

Foden is some player — Brett Poate (@poateyboy) February 7, 2021

Foden is an utterly unreal talent ?? — Buvey (@lawrence_bury) February 7, 2021

Grealish in great form, Maddison in great form, Foden arguably the best CAM in the league, Saka playing really well... everyone excited to see Mount start in the Euros? ? — Alex (@alexmac96) February 7, 2021

Phil Foden showed out today. (If you talk to Guardiola for more than five minutes he will try to turn you into a false nine.) — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) February 7, 2021

Phil Foden was 2 years old the last time City won at Anfield. He had 2 goal contributions today. Incredible — ⚡️?? (@Priceless_Silva) February 7, 2021

Phil Foden really just rocked up to Anfield and bagged a goal and 2 assists ?



This guy is going to win a Ballon D’or. — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) February 7, 2021

Foden just said to me That’s 1-4 the record books. I said Not now Phil. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) February 7, 2021