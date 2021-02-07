Twitter reacts as Alisson hands Man City 3 points with TWO shocking errors

Sometimes in life, something happens that is so out of kilter with conventional wisdoms, they deserve the adjective: 'inexplicable'.
Alisson's horrific display in Manchester City's 4-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Sunday was one such occasion.
When Mohamed Salah levelled things up at Anfield, Reds fans would have been confident of a competitive end to proceedings. Instead, Alisson - who 90min recently ranked the best goalkeeper in the world - would have a funny five minutes, gifting City a potentially title-clinching three points in the process.
First, the Brazilian would pass the ball straight to Phil Foden, who then completed a mazy run before finding an unmarked Ilkay Gundogan to make it 2-1. Less than three minutes later, Alisson fluffed his lines again, giving it to Bernardo Silva. Silva capitalised on his error by laying it off to Raheem Sterling to score.
Reaction on social media was, unsurprisingly, quite something.
Hmmm, a Liverpool goalkeeper making two, horrific errors in a high-profile game. Where have we seen that before?
Luckily, Twitter was at hand to help anyone out who had trouble remembering.
Of course, City's stunning win was not all about Alisson's brain farts.
Special credit also must go to Foden, who registered a stunning assist for the second goal and then bagged a scintillating, solo strike of his own to add some gloss to the scoreline.
It was not just his own club that were singing Foden's praises either. Plenty of others on social media were appreciating his talent, with his place in Gareth Southgate's England team of particular interest...
