Twitter reacts as Alisson nets last minute winner for Liverpool (yes, really!)

Alisson Becker, you little beauty!
Only six goalkeeper have ever scored in the Premier League but none of those strikes were as important, or as good, as this one. Rising like prime Alan Shearer, the Brazilian made the Baggies pay for not marking him, nodding home cooly at the front post. Truly unbelievable scenes.
In what has been a slightly bloated and sterile season for several reasons, this moment was wonderfully bonkers and Twitter, quite rightly, exploded as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.
It wasn't just the incredible technique or the drama that made this such a brilliant moment either. The goal could feasibly end up getting Liverpool in the Champions League at the end of the season.
Because of this, their top four rivals - namely Chelsea and Leicester City - could not jump on the bandwagon.
After the final whistle, Alisson further cemented his place into people's hearts, dedicated the goal to his late father, as well as paying tribute to everyone who has helped him get through a difficult few months personally.
It was without doubt one of the most heartwarming interviews in Premier League history - enough to elevate the goal into being one of the defining moments of sport's pandemic era.
What's that? You want one more Tweet? Okay fine. Here is the man of the moment riding a horse like a Red Dead Redemption NPC.
Source : 90min