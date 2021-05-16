Twitter reacts as Alisson nets last minute winner for Liverpool (yes, really!)

Alisson Becker, you little beauty!

Only six goalkeeper have ever scored in the Premier League but none of those strikes were as important, or as good, as this one. Rising like prime Alan Shearer, the Brazilian made the Baggies pay for not marking him, nodding home cooly at the front post. Truly unbelievable scenes.

Here it is... Alisson's remarkable header deep into injury-time that handed Liverpool an incredible 2-1 victory over West Brom! ?? ⚽



OH WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A HEADER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

No words.



Just ? Alisson Becker ? pic.twitter.com/qLS3N2bVTd — Liverpool FC USA (@LFCUSA) May 16, 2021

1 - Of the six goalkeepers to have scored a goal in Premier League history, Alisson is the first to find the net with a headed finish. Unbelievable. https://t.co/kmUW4qjD1s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021

In what has been a slightly bloated and sterile season for several reasons, this moment was wonderfully bonkers and Twitter, quite rightly, exploded as soon as the ball hit the back of the net.

Crikey! I’ve seen it all now. A last second winner from @LFC’s keeper. Alisson wonderland. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) May 16, 2021

Alisson averages a goal every 127 games for Liverpool whereas Jamie Carragher averaged a goal every 184 games for Liverpool. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) May 16, 2021

Wow. ?? pic.twitter.com/6RlYlQFqIV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2021

Alisson’s header was worth just 0.09(xG).



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/wfptsguHZh — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) May 16, 2021

Alisson - Shot stopper, goal scorer, match winner.?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FpurnjVD6l — 90min (@90min_Football) May 16, 2021

BLOODY ALISSON????? — Ross (@SwedishRoss) May 16, 2021

It wasn't just the incredible technique or the drama that made this such a brilliant moment either. The goal could feasibly end up getting Liverpool in the Champions League at the end of the season.

Because of this, their top four rivals - namely Chelsea and Leicester City - could not jump on the bandwagon.

“Liverpool’s Champions League hopes are in tatters” pic.twitter.com/f3JNt5VIcC — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) May 16, 2021

I don't know what to say. Alisson Becker with a glorious header to keep Liverpool in the hunt for the Champions League. That is a tweet I never thought I'd write. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 16, 2021

If Liverpool get champions league football this season.. that Allison goal would be spoken about for decades.. that was really unreal man. Fuxking hell — TheTrickyReds? (@TheTrickyReds20) May 16, 2021

Chelsea or Leicester...one of them will have to make way for Liverpool in the top 4 places..#WBALIV due to an incredible goal by Alisson.. i hope Kepa is watching what goalies do to bail out their teams — muturi_gacanja (@Wa_gacanja) May 16, 2021

Alisson saved the day. Leicester Vs Chelsea gonna be interesting — Daps (@dapo_cloud9) May 16, 2021

Honestly speaking with that kind of luck,can easily Liverpool making the top 4. Now it's upto Chelsea. Defeat Leicester, bring thm too in contention for top 4 race&deliver the good against Villa

If not for Alisson goal, a win & a draw would have been enough to take #CFC through — Y P (@imYash07) May 16, 2021

That is a huge result for #LFC. Put down the champagne glass #LCFC there’s work to be done on Tuesday. — Rob Tanner (@RobTannerLCFC) May 16, 2021

After the final whistle, Alisson further cemented his place into people's hearts, dedicated the goal to his late father, as well as paying tribute to everyone who has helped him get through a difficult few months personally.

It was without doubt one of the most heartwarming interviews in Premier League history - enough to elevate the goal into being one of the defining moments of sport's pandemic era.

"I hope he was there to see it with God on his side celebrating" ?



"I don't know how to celebrate!" ?



A fantastic interview with Alisson, who dedicates his sensational last-minute goal to his father who passed away earlier this year ? pic.twitter.com/4w2HsbaO16 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

No tears in my eyes listening to Alisson, what a brilliant interview. And I swear I said he was going to score as he made his way up the pitch. Up the fu*King Reds ❤️??❤️ — Shirni* (@kloppite75) May 16, 2021

I have never seen anything like that in my entire life. Supporting Liverpool brings so many magical and inspirational moments and Alisson's goal is most certainly up there with the best. Delighted for him, too. That interview was beautiful. What a guy! ❤️ #LFC — Sean Hegarty (@Sean_Hegarty) May 16, 2021

All of us watching that Alisson interview pic.twitter.com/Caql9H5tu7 — Zane (@zanetalkssports) May 16, 2021

Obviously gutted and furious at that goal - and I appreciate I'm in dangerous 'class from a United fan?' territory - but Alisson's interview was very moving — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 16, 2021

Alisson’s interview made me emotional.



He’s a hero. — - (@AnfieldRd96) May 16, 2021

Alisson. Such strength in adversity and a one of the most inspirational interviews you’ll see afterwards with so many clubs reaching out to support him in his darkest moment this season. A weekend of stories to show that sometimes there really is so much to love about this sport. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) May 16, 2021

What's that? You want one more Tweet? Okay fine. Here is the man of the moment riding a horse like a Red Dead Redemption NPC.