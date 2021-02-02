Twitter reacts as Brighton record shock win over Liverpool at Anfield

Brighton recorded the biggest shock of the 2020/21 Premier League season since Sheffield United won at Manchester United a full seven days ago as they ran out 1-0 winners of Liverpool at Anfield.

The Premier League champions suffered their second successive home league defeat and failed to score at Anfield for the third top flight game in a row as the Seagulls turned in a magnificent defensive performance.

Let's see what social media had to say about one of the results of the season.

Liverpool had gone three seasons unbeaten at Anfield.



Now it's back to back defeats to Burnley and Brighton. ? pic.twitter.com/wV4FBwECy9 — 90min (@90min_Football) February 3, 2021

Liverpool (0.94) 0-1 (1.47) Brighton — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) February 3, 2021

A scrappy Steven Alzate goal just before the hour mark proved decisive, the Brighton man turning home following Dan Burn's towering header across the face of goal.

The 1.98m defender had somehow drifted to the back post completely unmarked...

1 - Steven Alzate has scored his first Premier League goal in his 28th appearance, and from what was the very first shot on target of the match against Liverpool. Firsts. pic.twitter.com/6aNGMv9jAQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Brighton deservedly ahead at Anfield. Helped by TAA leaving the 6ft 6in Dan Burn unmarked at the far post to head across for Alzate to score.. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) February 3, 2021

In a tremendous Brighton defensive performance, it was Burn who was stealing all the plaudits.

The centre back by trade was deployed in an unnatural left wing back role, but was up and down the flank like Blyth's very own 6ft 6 Roberto Carlos.

Dan Burn's stride length is unreal. #LIVBHA — Ben Haines (@benhainess) February 3, 2021

Dan Burn has had two shots from inside the penalty area away at Liverpool. I think I need a lie down — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) February 3, 2021

Dan Burn, a glimpse of what could have been if Gordon Strachan had been able to genetically modify Andy Robertson — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) February 3, 2021

Burn was one of several superb individual performances from the Seagulls, who frustrated Liverpool all evening with a disciplined, resolute defensive display.

The back three of Ben White, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk were imperious.

Absolutely brilliant display from Brighton. Dan Burn and Adam Webster top displays ?? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 3, 2021

What a performance by Brighton. They thoroughly deserved that. Bad night for Liverpool but a huge four days for Graham Potter. Adam Webster didn’t miss a ball all night. No wonder he was man of the match on BT. Outstanding. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 3, 2021

But it was a quite frankly brilliant team performance, following on from their terrific 1-0 win over Tottenham last time out.

Fair play to Brighton - incredibly consistent in terms of performance levels and it's come good for them just when they'd started to look in real trouble. — Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) February 3, 2021

Impressive few days for Brighton. Beat Spurs by being proactive and beat Liverpool by being patient. Still hopeless at finishing, but kinda just adds to the fun. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) February 3, 2021