Twitter reacts as Brighton record shock win over Liverpool at Anfield

Brighton recorded the biggest shock of the 2020/21 Premier League season since Sheffield United won at Manchester United a full seven days ago as they ran out 1-0 winners of Liverpool at Anfield.
The Premier League champions suffered their second successive home league defeat and failed to score at Anfield for the third top flight game in a row as the Seagulls turned in a magnificent defensive performance.
Let's see what social media had to say about one of the results of the season.
A scrappy Steven Alzate goal just before the hour mark proved decisive, the Brighton man turning home following Dan Burn's towering header across the face of goal.
The 1.98m defender had somehow drifted to the back post completely unmarked...
In a tremendous Brighton defensive performance, it was Burn who was stealing all the plaudits.
The centre back by trade was deployed in an unnatural left wing back role, but was up and down the flank like Blyth's very own 6ft 6 Roberto Carlos.
Burn was one of several superb individual performances from the Seagulls, who frustrated Liverpool all evening with a disciplined, resolute defensive display.
The back three of Ben White, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk were imperious.
But it was a quite frankly brilliant team performance, following on from their terrific 1-0 win over Tottenham last time out.
Source : 90min