Twitter reacts as early Liverpool blitz downs Man City in FA Cup semi-final

A brace from Sadio Mane and a header from Ibrahima Konate were enough for Liverpool as they surprisingly cruised to a 3-2 win over Man City at Wembley Stadium.

The win sees the Reds through to their first FA Cup final in 10 years as they continue their search for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool hit the ground running at Wembley, looking the much more composed side throughout the opening 10 minutes. The Reds deservedly bagged the opener in this period of dominance through Ibrahima Konate.

Konate ? scoring belter headers — Georgia Goulding ? (@GJGoulding) April 16, 2022

? STAT: Ibrahima Konate has scored for the third game in a row:



⚽️ vs Benfica

⚽️ vs Man City



All headers ? #awlive [@Squawka] pic.twitter.com/DsDO5Q1xY2 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 16, 2022

Konate is turning out to be a big game player for Liverpool!#LFC #FACup — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) April 16, 2022

Within 15 minutes it was 2-0.

And the second goal of the came from, well...how to put this...absolutely horrific (yeah, that works) goalkeeping from Zack Steffen.

The US international was caught napping on the ball inside his own six yard box, allowing Sadio Mane to steal in and slide the ball into the net.

It. Was. Very. Bad.

Oh my word Zack Steffen — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) April 16, 2022

? Zack Steffen won't want to watch that one again...



? Sadio Mane's favourite opponents in terms of competitive goals scored:



? 13 goals vs Crystal Palace

? ? ????? ?? ??? ????#EmiratesFACup Man City 0-2 Liverpool — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 16, 2022

That's a proper howler from Steffen, having just seen the replay. What's he doing? Mane made sure he capitalised on it. 2-0 to the Reds. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) April 16, 2022

It was all Liverpool thereafter in the first half, with Luis Diaz in particular causing a rather makeshift-looking Man City defence a whole host of problems.

Luis Diaz is some player. Wow. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 16, 2022

Pep needs to make 4 changes at half time. Getting a football lesson here today. — DanJr1987 (@dan_jr1987) April 16, 2022

£37 million for Luis Diaz.



That’s it. That’s the tweet. — - (@AnfieldRd96) April 16, 2022

And on the stroke of half-time, it was 3-0 to Liverpool.

The third came from that man Mane again, who brilliantly volleyed past Steffen from the right of the penalty area.

Absolutely world class that assist by Thiago - and what a finish by Mane #LFC #MCILIV #FACup — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) April 16, 2022

That 3rd Liverpool goal was unreal. Quick passing and pinpoint volley from Mane pic.twitter.com/BKIA1pbV7t — ?? Nabil ?? (@NabilJ90) April 16, 2022

This Liverpool side is a joke. Absolutely superb. The intensity is ridiculous. Mane, Konate and Keita so, so good. Running out of words for this team. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 16, 2022

Straight from kick-off at the start of the second half Man City found a way back into the game through Jack Grealish.

The England international was teed up for a simple finish after some wonderful play from Gabriel Jesus on the right.

'47



Grealish scores



Manchester City 1 -3 Liverpool #TheGamePlan — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 16, 2022

I’m not giving Grealish credit for that goal. He needs to thank Gabriel Jesus — ⁹  (@JesusRoIe) April 16, 2022

That goal did revitalise Man City a bit, as Pep Guardiola's men looked a lot more compose and dangerous on the ball.

They really should have made it 3-2 in the 70th minute when Jesus went through one-on-one with Alisson Becker, but Liverpool's number one was on hand to deny the Brazilian.

Alisson Ramses Becker. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — G? (@g1ed_) April 16, 2022

Alisson the signing that changed everything at Liverpool — Seán (@SMPR1990) April 16, 2022

Eventually City did get their second goal heading into stoppage time.

Riyad Mahrez was the creator this time, bursting past Andy Robertson on the right byline before finding an unmarked Bernardo Silva at the back post.

2-3.



Manchester City get ANOTHER one back! Bernardo Silva scores with 4 minutes left on the clock. pic.twitter.com/U6xfpIIeki — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) April 16, 2022

The Reds were just able to hold on to their lead in the four minutes added on to earn their spot in the FA Cup final.