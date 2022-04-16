Twitter reacts as early Liverpool blitz downs Man City in FA Cup semi-final

A brace from Sadio Mane and a header from Ibrahima Konate were enough for Liverpool as they surprisingly cruised to a 3-2 win over Man City at Wembley Stadium.
The win sees the Reds through to their first FA Cup final in 10 years as they continue their search for an unprecedented quadruple.
Liverpool hit the ground running at Wembley, looking the much more composed side throughout the opening 10 minutes. The Reds deservedly bagged the opener in this period of dominance through Ibrahima Konate.
Within 15 minutes it was 2-0.
And the second goal of the came from, well...how to put this...absolutely horrific (yeah, that works) goalkeeping from Zack Steffen.
The US international was caught napping on the ball inside his own six yard box, allowing Sadio Mane to steal in and slide the ball into the net.
It. Was. Very. Bad.
It was all Liverpool thereafter in the first half, with Luis Diaz in particular causing a rather makeshift-looking Man City defence a whole host of problems.
And on the stroke of half-time, it was 3-0 to Liverpool.
The third came from that man Mane again, who brilliantly volleyed past Steffen from the right of the penalty area.
Straight from kick-off at the start of the second half Man City found a way back into the game through Jack Grealish.
The England international was teed up for a simple finish after some wonderful play from Gabriel Jesus on the right.
That goal did revitalise Man City a bit, as Pep Guardiola's men looked a lot more compose and dangerous on the ball.
They really should have made it 3-2 in the 70th minute when Jesus went through one-on-one with Alisson Becker, but Liverpool's number one was on hand to deny the Brazilian.
Eventually City did get their second goal heading into stoppage time.
Riyad Mahrez was the creator this time, bursting past Andy Robertson on the right byline before finding an unmarked Bernardo Silva at the back post.
The Reds were just able to hold on to their lead in the four minutes added on to earn their spot in the FA Cup final.
