Twitter reacts as Erik ten Hag's Man Utd thrash Liverpool in Bangkok

Whatever the nature of the fixture, it's always nice to get one over on your arch rivals.
That will be Man Utd's thought process following a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok, as they claimed the bragging rights and a very serious piece of silverware in the form of the 2022 Bangkok Century Cup.
In truth, Liverpool were the masters of their own downfall - in the first half in particular - but much-maligned pair Fred and Eric Bailly emerged as the unlikely heroes.
Jadon Sancho opened the scoring early on, pouncing on an error from Isaac Mabaya before firing into the bottom corner. In fact, the England international looked sharp throughout his time on the pitch.
Despite their defensive shakiness, Liverpool posed a constant threat on the break and went incredibly close twice through Luis Diaz, who continued to impress in a 30-minute cameo.
First he forced David de Gea into a flying save, before unleashing a curling strike that thumped off the outside of the post. Debutant Fabio Carvalho hit the woodwork too.
However, pretty much everyone's thunder was stolen by an outrageous piece of finishing from Fred on the half-hour mark.
Once again Liverpool failed to clear, and Joe Gomez's prod out of the box was clipped back over a stranded Alisson by his international teammate. A helluva finish for a defensive midfielder.
Liverpool made a first big batch of substitutes straight after that, and it was one of them who made the mistake to gift United an instant third.
Rhys Williams gave the ball away to forgotten man Anthony Martial just seconds after the restart, and the Frenchman sprinted in on goal and lifted a finish over the onrushing Alisson from the angle.
Needless to say, that got United fans' tongues wagging in anticipation of a Martial remontada at Old Trafford - again...
Liverpool played three separate outfield lineups in this match, so it was perhaps a little unsurprising that a raft of substitutions eventually disrupted the flow of the game.
However, they did give us a glimpse of both Tyrell Malacia and Darwin Nunez as they debuted for their respective sides.
Nunez had one decent chance, although a defender was diving across him, and another good effort saved. Needless to say, social media pulled no punches...
There was just the one goal in a second half of few chances, and it had an unlikely hero at the heart of it.
Picking up the ball in his own half, substitute centre-back Eric Bailly threw a stepover to go past Thiago Alcantara before charging into the Liverpool half and slipping a pass to Facundo Pellistri.
The Uruguayan played it to Amad Diallo, who eventually cut it back to his teammate and Pellistri slotted a finish into the bottom corner. 4-0, game over. Bailly's pre-assist was sandwiched between a number of excellent defensive interventions during his brief time on the pitch.
A helluva result in Bangkok, but - as LFCTV's commentators were so keen to remind us all - it was only a friendly after all...
Source : 90min