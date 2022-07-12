Twitter reacts as Erik ten Hag's Man Utd thrash Liverpool in Bangkok

Whatever the nature of the fixture, it's always nice to get one over on your arch rivals.

That will be Man Utd's thought process following a resounding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Bangkok, as they claimed the bragging rights and a very serious piece of silverware in the form of the 2022 Bangkok Century Cup.

In truth, Liverpool were the masters of their own downfall - in the first half in particular - but much-maligned pair Fred and Eric Bailly emerged as the unlikely heroes.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring early on, pouncing on an error from Isaac Mabaya before firing into the bottom corner. In fact, the England international looked sharp throughout his time on the pitch.

*Only* pre-season and it's against a *mixed* Liverpool selection, but:



—Martial is running hard and linking play

—Sancho is seriously enjoying himself



Conclusions? None, obviously, but this is a lot better than watching training footage! — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) July 12, 2022

Sancho scores first goal of ten Hag era, 1-0 Man Utd #MUFC #LFC @MirrorFootball — David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) July 12, 2022

Despite their defensive shakiness, Liverpool posed a constant threat on the break and went incredibly close twice through Luis Diaz, who continued to impress in a 30-minute cameo.

First he forced David de Gea into a flying save, before unleashing a curling strike that thumped off the outside of the post. Debutant Fabio Carvalho hit the woodwork too.

Beautiful linkup between Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz, giving the Colombian a great chance as he shoots but De Gea stops it. — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 12, 2022

Luis Díaz has downloaded that Robben cut inside and shoot package... — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) July 12, 2022

Luis Diaz is a special, special player. — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 12, 2022

Apart from everything else, Luis Diaz looked very, very sharp. He’s going to be next level this season.#LFC — Daniel Gore 🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@KoptimusPrime) July 12, 2022

However, pretty much everyone's thunder was stolen by an outrageous piece of finishing from Fred on the half-hour mark.

Once again Liverpool failed to clear, and Joe Gomez's prod out of the box was clipped back over a stranded Alisson by his international teammate. A helluva finish for a defensive midfielder.

Fred showing the world that he is Brazilian - beautiful goal 🇧🇷 — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) July 12, 2022

Fred has to dedicate that goal to Andreas. — Brent (@logoffbrent) July 12, 2022

Fred and McTominay when they’ve been put through Ten Hag’s Juego de Posición machine pic.twitter.com/sE1H910iK6 — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) July 12, 2022

Fred that was class 😅 — Harry Pinero (@harrypinero) July 12, 2022

Fred. Brilliant. Chips Allison from about 25 yards. 2-0. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 12, 2022

Liverpool made a first big batch of substitutes straight after that, and it was one of them who made the mistake to gift United an instant third.

Rhys Williams gave the ball away to forgotten man Anthony Martial just seconds after the restart, and the Frenchman sprinted in on goal and lifted a finish over the onrushing Alisson from the angle.

Needless to say, that got United fans' tongues wagging in anticipation of a Martial remontada at Old Trafford - again...

I will not buy Martial stock

I will not buy Martial stock

I will not buy Martial stock pic.twitter.com/Koh6HRhJ3r — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) July 12, 2022

If Martial thinks he can win us back with good link up play + dinks then he’s absolutely right — BEKS LITR (@beksvstheworld) July 12, 2022

Liverpool played three separate outfield lineups in this match, so it was perhaps a little unsurprising that a raft of substitutions eventually disrupted the flow of the game.

However, they did give us a glimpse of both Tyrell Malacia and Darwin Nunez as they debuted for their respective sides.

Tyrell Malacia looking impressive, very press resistant, turning out of tight spaces so well — Charlie (@ThreadmanChaza) July 12, 2022

Tyrell Malacia emptying his pockets after the game: pic.twitter.com/BRL7n9iClH — Alex (@BrunoxCR7) July 12, 2022

Nunez had one decent chance, although a defender was diving across him, and another good effort saved. Needless to say, social media pulled no punches...

📸 - Darwin Nunez with a big chance to pull one back but he blasts it over the goal. pic.twitter.com/JNFnEUVLRu — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 12, 2022

There was just the one goal in a second half of few chances, and it had an unlikely hero at the heart of it.

Picking up the ball in his own half, substitute centre-back Eric Bailly threw a stepover to go past Thiago Alcantara before charging into the Liverpool half and slipping a pass to Facundo Pellistri.

The Uruguayan played it to Amad Diallo, who eventually cut it back to his teammate and Pellistri slotted a finish into the bottom corner. 4-0, game over. Bailly's pre-assist was sandwiched between a number of excellent defensive interventions during his brief time on the pitch.

Eric Bailly stepovers >>>>>>> — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 12, 2022

Eric Bailly with the most Eric Bailly 45' ever. Mr. Last Ditch in his absolute pomp. Diving in front of everything, desperate headers, on the floor clutching his extremities before bouncing back up and throwing himself at a Darwin shot. Impeccable 👏 — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) July 12, 2022

Just so it’s recorded for public record, Manchester United have just scored a goal on the counter-attack started by Eric Bailly doing two stepovers and running the length of the pitch. — Chris Winterburn (@cmwinterburn) July 12, 2022

A helluva result in Bangkok, but - as LFCTV's commentators were so keen to remind us all - it was only a friendly after all...