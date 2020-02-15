Twitter Reacts as Frustrated Liverpool Snatch Win at Norwich to Go 25 Points Clear

Liverpool left it late to make it 16 consecutive league wins at Carrow Road, as they beat Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday evening.



There couldn't be more of a contrast between the two sides going into Saturday's game. Separated by 55 points, Liverpool were hoping to go 25 points clear and move closer to their first league title in 30 years, while Norwich were bottom of the table seven points from safety.



​

The opening half hour saw just one total shot on target, but it was Norwich with the game's first big chance. Liverpool's defence switched off as a long ball found Lukas Rupp, but as he tried to square it for Teemu Pukki, Alisson came to the rescue to push the ball away and out of Pukki's control.



What a chance for Norwich and what fantastic goalkeeping from Alisson! #NORLIV

Best goalkeeper in the world. Easily. —  (@ChrisvLFC) February 15, 2020

Rupp is in the clear - although he was probably offside anyway - and Alisson frightens him into a poor pass to Pukki and the keeper saves. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 15, 2020

The first half ended goalless, and Liverpool began after the break with a greater desire to break the deadlock. They would've done exactly that had Tim Krul not been in fine form, with the Dutchman pulling off some vital saves from ​Naby Keita and ​Mohamed Salah to keep it goalless.



Got to score... 



Krul the saviour for Norwich but Keita has to put Liverpool ahead!



Krul does really well there, superb reactions — 〽️ (@Rlddock_) February 15, 2020

If there are any Krul doubters still out there, that double save should silence you for the rest of time #ncfc — Klobo (@Klobo15) February 15, 2020

Liverpool simply wouldn't give up, and they got the goal they needed and deserved with 13 minutes to play. It was substitute Sadio Mane who scored the all important winner, smashing his effort into the bottom corner to give the Reds a massive lead and another huge three points.



SADIOOOO!! Superb touch and a wonderful strike from a tight angle



God we’ve missed him  — 律‍♀️Georgia (@gjgoulding) February 15, 2020

Liverpool - 75 goals

Southampton - 25 goals



Sadio Mane gets his 100th goal in English football  pic.twitter.com/fT6fXv72GE — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2020

Liverpool's gap at the top just keeps getting bigger, and it's only a matter of time until they're officially crowned as champions, while Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

​Norwich have another crucial clash in their bid to stay in the top flight, when they go to Molinuex to face Wolves next Sunday. ​Liverpool have the first leg of their ​Champions League round of 16 clash, travelling to the Spanish capital to meet Atletico Madrid next Tuesday.