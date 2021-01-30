Twitter reacts as Jurgen Klopp names much-changed Liverpool lineup with Sadio Mane injured

You should never judge a book by its cover, but for some Liverpool supporters, it was tough to see beyond the worrying starting lineup announced ahead of their clash with West Ham United on Sunday.

The Hammers are no mugs under David Moyes this year, and the Reds would probably have been hoping to name a strong team to put the Irons in their place.

Sadio misses out with a minor muscle injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2021

Those hopes took a major blow, however, when it quickly dawned on us all that Sadio Mane's name was nowhere to be seen on the team sheet. Panic time. The Senegalese superstar missed out with a slight muscle injury, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri would start in his place.

No mane or bobby ...The injuries nightmare continues . #LFC — Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) January 31, 2021

Liverpool cannot show us the Mane. https://t.co/VQVWSeEwoB — Stonk SZN (@AndyGlockner) January 31, 2021

Safe to say, Liverpool fans were not too confident in their backup players stepping up and doing the business.

I already know West Ham are gonna park the bus and the shots we do get will be missed by shaqiri and origi https://t.co/2BsTNQO7pO — ken bargains (@lenny_finnegan) January 31, 2021

So, it was bad enough that Mane was missing out. But Roberto Firmino too? Come on, guys, don't make it too easy for West Ham! The Brazilian's absence meant it was Divock Origi time...yeah...woohoo!

When Origi starts over Mini and Firmino pic.twitter.com/pS4SlC11vP — Ben? (@Liverpo87055988) January 31, 2021

What if Klopp is starting Origi so Wolves buy him pic.twitter.com/JNSdejUoDD — ‏ً (@Ifcjoseph) January 31, 2021

When I see Origi in the starting line up. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Ez2MWPPIEB — Nick Howitt (@NickHowittUK) January 31, 2021

And all this begs the question, 'Where is Takumi Minamino?' Even with a skeleton squad, he can't get near the starting lineup. Critics were beginning to ask questions.

Origi ahead of Minamino pic.twitter.com/hfmyCKdbBF — Darren Mountain (@DJDAZZA84) January 31, 2021

Me trying to work out what Minamino could’ve done to deserve being ghosted week in week out.. #LFC pic.twitter.com/Qxc9O5bjtY — Kris Corssen (@KrisCorssen) January 31, 2021

Mané out and Firmino on the bench. Minamino listening to Klopp naming the starting lineup: pic.twitter.com/pLGPzS6isS — Jason Roberts (@MrJaseRoberts) January 31, 2021

One man who was probably licking his lips when the teams were announced was West Ham striker Michail Antonio. The physical forward would back himself against any defender in the league, but against a centre-back partnership of Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson?

Liverpool supporters on the other hand, were far less excited by the idea of the bullish forward going head-to-head with a centre midfielder and a defender who has hardly screamed 'Premier League quality' in recent performances.

Nat Phillips against Antonio ??? — K (@KMnotCMx) January 31, 2021

Nat Phillips and Henderson playing CB vs Antonio... pic.twitter.com/bm4ZkXjV1O — Matthew Hirsch (@MattHirsch08) January 31, 2021

Indeed, the prospect of Antonio, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen running at that back line was enough to convince any Hammer that they were in with a shout of victory, and any Red that Sunday was not going to be their day.

No Mane, no Firmino, Henderson at CB with some randomer pic.twitter.com/EsJ45RrMul — Henry (@henry_hh_95) January 31, 2021