Twitter reacts as Jurgen Klopp names much-changed Liverpool lineup with Sadio Mane injured

You should never judge a book by its cover, but for some Liverpool supporters, it was tough to see beyond the worrying starting lineup announced ahead of their clash with West Ham United on Sunday.
The Hammers are no mugs under David Moyes this year, and the Reds would probably have been hoping to name a strong team to put the Irons in their place.
Those hopes took a major blow, however, when it quickly dawned on us all that Sadio Mane's name was nowhere to be seen on the team sheet. Panic time. The Senegalese superstar missed out with a slight muscle injury, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri would start in his place.
Safe to say, Liverpool fans were not too confident in their backup players stepping up and doing the business.
So, it was bad enough that Mane was missing out. But Roberto Firmino too? Come on, guys, don't make it too easy for West Ham! The Brazilian's absence meant it was Divock Origi time...yeah...woohoo!
And all this begs the question, 'Where is Takumi Minamino?' Even with a skeleton squad, he can't get near the starting lineup. Critics were beginning to ask questions.
One man who was probably licking his lips when the teams were announced was West Ham striker Michail Antonio. The physical forward would back himself against any defender in the league, but against a centre-back partnership of Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson?
Liverpool supporters on the other hand, were far less excited by the idea of the bullish forward going head-to-head with a centre midfielder and a defender who has hardly screamed 'Premier League quality' in recent performances.
Indeed, the prospect of Antonio, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen running at that back line was enough to convince any Hammer that they were in with a shout of victory, and any Red that Sunday was not going to be their day.
