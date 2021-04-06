Twitter reacts as Liverpool are outclassed by Real Madrid & Man City edge Dortmund

Champions League nights so soon after a tiresome international break just hit different, don't they?
This was our reward for enduring boring match after boring match; two genuinely exhilarating ties from the best club competition in the world.
We did not have to wait long for things to start kicking off either.
After several near misses, Manchester City treated us to the first goal of the night with Emre Can being punished for a errant pass, with a trademark counterattack being finished off by Kevin De Bruyne.
The Twittersphere was not kind to the poor Borussia Dortmund midfielder...
Minutes later attention turned to Madrid where Toni Kroos seemed to stop the world with a pinpoint pass to Vinicius Junior.
For once, the Brazilian made no mistake, putting his side 1-0 against Liverpool.
From the sublime to the ridiculous. Soon after Rodri went down clutching his face in Manchester.
The cause? Emre Can, yes him again, moving his foot about half a yard off the floor. We never thought we'd say this, but thank goodness for VAR.
By the time we'd all stopped laughing at Rodri, Real had scored again. This time Marco Asensio was the hero with an assist coming from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The mistake was the nadir of a horrific defensive display from the England international which is likely to do a lot of damage to his chances of making Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad in the summer.
Naby Keita had a stinker as well, with Klopp not even waiting until half-time to replace him with Thiago Alcantara...
After the break, or breaks we guess, both games continued to spark plenty of talking points.
In Madrid, Mohamed Salah offered his side a lifeline, only for Vinicius Junior to make it 3-1 soon after. This was how the game finished and judging by Twitter not many people are giving the Reds a chance of progressing.
The climax in Manchester was equally dramatic. First Marco Reus sparked into life to finish off a neat exchange between Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland - both of whom played extremely well.
But just when we all though that City's quarter-final curse had struck again, man of the match Phil Foden popped up to give his side the advantage going into the second leg.
What a night. Same again tomorrow?
