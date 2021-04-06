Twitter reacts as Liverpool are outclassed by Real Madrid & Man City edge Dortmund

Champions League nights so soon after a tiresome international break just hit different, don't they?

This was our reward for enduring boring match after boring match; two genuinely exhilarating ties from the best club competition in the world.

We did not have to wait long for things to start kicking off either.

After several near misses, Manchester City treated us to the first goal of the night with Emre Can being punished for a errant pass, with a trademark counterattack being finished off by Kevin De Bruyne.

The Twittersphere was not kind to the poor Borussia Dortmund midfielder...

Please sub emre can out #MCFCBVB — B Sanders (@brandonsandersx) April 6, 2021

It’s only taken 18 minutes, but de Bruyne gives Man City the lead. So poor from Emre Can. — TalkFCB © (@talkfcb_) April 6, 2021

“I think Emre CAN do better there” pic.twitter.com/xSquQf1SZ9 — Liverpool FC ⚪️ (@sakindinho) April 6, 2021

I'm seeing a lot of criticism of this referee's performance but he did brilliantly to cut off Emre Can's passing lane for the goal. pic.twitter.com/lWkMReFD3J — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) April 6, 2021

Minutes later attention turned to Madrid where Toni Kroos seemed to stop the world with a pinpoint pass to Vinicius Junior.

For once, the Brazilian made no mistake, putting his side 1-0 against Liverpool.

Toni Kroos, stop that! Stop that right now! ?



Vinícius finishes the move off strongly and Real Madrid lead! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/w2J9ciokiI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 6, 2021

That Toni Kroos pass belongs in a museum. ? pic.twitter.com/dcPPjzLQcM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2021

Toni Kroos’ passing vs. Liverpool:



75 passes attempted

68 passes completed



9 long passes attempted

9 long passes completed



4 chances created

1 assist



A timely reminder of his class. ? pic.twitter.com/M9LyiF9SON — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 6, 2021

The touch and finish from Vinícius Jr. ? pic.twitter.com/DYb5j5M09z — 90min (@90min_Football) April 6, 2021

Toni Kroos was so sure when he said “Nice one” #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/BgirOpC9yN — UTD Xtra (@UNITEDEXTRA_) April 6, 2021

I genuinely expected one of Liverpool's key tenets to be: do not give Toni Kroos time on the ball.



They have experience with how he can hurt them with it. But nah, no pressure. Just watching and appreciating his passes like us at home. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 6, 2021

From the sublime to the ridiculous. Soon after Rodri went down clutching his face in Manchester.

The cause? Emre Can, yes him again, moving his foot about half a yard off the floor. We never thought we'd say this, but thank goodness for VAR.

Anyone not watching City, you've just missed the worst refereeing decision of all time. — matt (@matthewOCS) April 6, 2021

Penalty revoked. No booking for Can. Not sure why Rodri isn't booked for this olympic gold medal dive. #MCIBVB — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) April 6, 2021

By the time we'd all stopped laughing at Rodri, Real had scored again. This time Marco Asensio was the hero with an assist coming from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The mistake was the nadir of a horrific defensive display from the England international which is likely to do a lot of damage to his chances of making Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad in the summer.

Naby Keita had a stinker as well, with Klopp not even waiting until half-time to replace him with Thiago Alcantara...

Naby Keita signing doesn't get highlighted enough. Partey has already received more stick than him. How?? — Kam #8? (@Culturecams) April 6, 2021

Naby Keita’s biggest opportunity of the season, and he’s been hooked off at HT. Considering the price we paid, his injury record and how much Klopp trusts him now, I don’t think it’s going to work out anymore. It’s the harsh reality now. — Samue (@SamueILFC) April 6, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a perfect 1970s English wide midfielder.



And he probably should be a wide midfielder now too, because he has zero defensive instincts. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) April 6, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold in the first half vs. Real Madrid:



68% pass accuracy

50% total duels won

13 x possession lost

1 error leading to goal

0 accurate crosses

0 chances created



Not doing much to quell the debate about his defensive ability. ? pic.twitter.com/Vv6jZm7wbL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 6, 2021

After the break, or breaks we guess, both games continued to spark plenty of talking points.

In Madrid, Mohamed Salah offered his side a lifeline, only for Vinicius Junior to make it 3-1 soon after. This was how the game finished and judging by Twitter not many people are giving the Reds a chance of progressing.

Liverpool only need two goals at home to Real Madrid to progress



Also: Liverpool have only scored one goal at Anfield in 2021 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 6, 2021

No Ramos, no Hazard, no Varane, no Carvajal, 51 injuries, and still a massive 3-1 win against Liverpool.



Zinedine Zidane. pic.twitter.com/Ywgrh54jMj — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 6, 2021

4 - Across all European competitions, no side have beaten Liverpool more often than Real Madrid (4, level with Benfica), with the Reds suffering defeat in each of their last four encounters with los Blancos. Overawed. pic.twitter.com/Y2dfIYHGJh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 6, 2021

Real Madrid take down Liverpool again ? pic.twitter.com/h6qd9qLSDP — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 6, 2021

The climax in Manchester was equally dramatic. First Marco Reus sparked into life to finish off a neat exchange between Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland - both of whom played extremely well.

But just when we all though that City's quarter-final curse had struck again, man of the match Phil Foden popped up to give his side the advantage going into the second leg.

What a night. Same again tomorrow?

We play two legs for a reason ? pic.twitter.com/eV3C3QGhqi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 6, 2021

Dortmund deserved that — Rob Flooks (@RobFlooks94) April 6, 2021