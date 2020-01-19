 
Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Basically Win the Premier League Title With Win Over Man Utd

Even the most cautious of Liverpool fans are beginning to see it now. The Premier League title, love it, hate it or shrug at it, is coming to Anfield. 

The Reds' victory over ​Manchester United, courtesy of an early goal from Virgil van Dijk and a late finish by Mohamed Salah, made it 21 wins out of 22, and put them 16 points clear at the top of the division. They have 16 games left to play - and they have one of those in hand. 

Yep, it's starting to seem elementary, and the latest jewel in the title crown looked secure from the moment Virgil van Dijk cruised into the area and powered home a header. That's eight league goals since joining ​Liverpool - not bad for a central defender. 

​​

Liverpool then had the ball in the net twice in reasonably quick succession. Gini Wijnaldum's goal was rightly chopped off for offside, but that only came after ​Roberto Firmino had a terrific strike VARed out of existence, due to a very questionable 'foul' on David de Gea in the build-up.

And so the Brazilian's wait for a first Anfield goal of the season goes on. 

Out came the conspiracy theorists shortly after. Yep, it's proof of a VAR agenda against Arsenal...why not

Liverpool dominated for the rest of the first half, but United got themselves back into it in the second. They were lucky only to be one down at half-time, but similarly unlucky not to equalise, with Anthony Martial blazing over the pick of the chances - one anyone could have scored, apparently. 

It sparked some criticism of the Frenchman that was nothing if not creative, one guy even invoking his deceased grandmother. Bit weird, mate...

For all United gave decent account of themselves for the final half hour, though, it proved to be for nothing. They were caught cold as they overloaded the Liverpool area in stoppage time, and Alisson punished them, picking out Salah with a ball over the top before the Egyptian found the net. 

It was his first against Manchester United. Wonder if he enjoyed it...

United fans, of course, were less than happy with what was ultimately a miserable defeat. Ole out? Woodward out? Glazers out? All of the above? You decide...

​​

If the manager does end up out of a job, however, spare a thought for the hardy souls who showed a bit too much confidence early on. 

For Liverpool, they now have plenty of breathing room at the top. Surely, surely, surely...


