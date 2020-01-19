Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Basically Win the Premier League Title With Win Over Man Utd

Even the most cautious of Liverpool fans are beginning to see it now. The Premier League title, love it, hate it or shrug at it, is coming to Anfield.
The Reds' victory over Manchester United, courtesy of an early goal from Virgil van Dijk and a late finish by Mohamed Salah, made it 21 wins out of 22, and put them 16 points clear at the top of the division. They have 16 games left to play - and they have one of those in hand.
Yep, it's starting to seem elementary, and the latest jewel in the title crown looked secure from the moment Virgil van Dijk cruised into the area and powered home a header. That's eight league goals since joining Liverpool - not bad for a central defender.
GOAL!! Big Virgil Van Dijk with a towering header. 4th Premier League goal this season.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 19, 2020
8 - Virgil van Dijk has scored eight Premier League goals for Liverpool since joining in January 2018, the most of any centre-back. Mountain. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/58tgIlhiof— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020
Virgil van Dijk vs. Man United— The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 19, 2020
88% Pass accuracy
4/11 Accurate long passes
1/1 Shot on target
1 Goal
1/1 Ground duel won
3/4 Aerial duels won
1/1 Tackle won
8 Clearances
2 Interceptions
He taught a few lessons today. Always in the right place, always sure of himself. The best. pic.twitter.com/1d0adxg6g9
Liverpool then had the ball in the net twice in reasonably quick succession. Gini Wijnaldum's goal was rightly chopped off for offside, but that only came after Roberto Firmino had a terrific strike VARed out of existence, due to a very questionable 'foul' on David de Gea in the build-up.
VAR drama! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020
Roberto Firmino thought he had doubled Liverpool's lead, but it's ruled out after a foul on David de Gea in the build-up.
Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
Follow #LIVMUN here: https://t.co/DZky2Uk3ev
Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/dBvT0VVG3w
Seen the replay of Firmino's disallowed goal... The goal was actually disallowed because de Gea is crap at his job... Couldn't outjump van Dijk who made a 100% fair challenge. When Neville and Owen adamantly say a LFC goal should have stood, you know it should have stood.— An (@RoyalANfield) January 19, 2020
Roy Keane on disallowed Firmino goal:— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 19, 2020
“Why they’ve disallowed that goal is beyond me.”
And so the Brazilian's wait for a first Anfield goal of the season goes on.
Firmino: *finally scores a goal at home*— Josh (@ftbljosh_V2) January 19, 2020
VAR: pic.twitter.com/wna7IiTyhA
Just clocked it would’ve been a HOME goal for Firmino. So unlucky it came off the back of a weird situation— JC (@scoutedfc) January 19, 2020
Firmino’s goal would’ve been his first home goal this season pic.twitter.com/62B1fyZzI7— Joe (@Ifcjoseph) January 19, 2020
Out came the conspiracy theorists shortly after. Yep, it's proof of a VAR agenda against Arsenal...why not
I’m telling you if that “foul” on De Gea by Van Dijk was done on Leno, VAR would have let the goal stand.— Bhavs (@bhavss14) January 19, 2020
Different teams, different rules I guess. 路♂️
Liverpool dominated for the rest of the first half, but United got themselves back into it in the second. They were lucky only to be one down at half-time, but similarly unlucky not to equalise, with Anthony Martial blazing over the pick of the chances - one anyone could have scored, apparently.
It sparked some criticism of the Frenchman that was nothing if not creative, one guy even invoking his deceased grandmother. Bit weird, mate...
WHAT A CHANCE! — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2020
Anthony Martial blazes over from close range after finding space in the Liverpool box!
Watch on Sky Sports Premier League
Follow #LIVMUN here: https://t.co/DZky2Uk3ev
Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/9kWscpRBF5
What a dope! My granny could've put that one away!! . . . . and she's been dead over 30 years!!! CSI CTID— John Morgan (@grndll1963) January 19, 2020
And he still misses it.. what a doofus.. who’s paying millions to keep him in #ManUtd Martial should try balloon twisting animals at BD Party’s, he’d be good at that..— Dave (@Hypahippy) January 19, 2020
For all United gave decent account of themselves for the final half hour, though, it proved to be for nothing. They were caught cold as they overloaded the Liverpool area in stoppage time, and Alisson punished them, picking out Salah with a ball over the top before the Egyptian found the net.
Better late than never, @MoSalah #FPL #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/B7gBQYeApV— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 19, 2020
GOAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! SALAH. #LFC are 16 points clear— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 19, 2020
It was his first against Manchester United. Wonder if he enjoyed it...
Alisson assist, Salah goal — Lucas (@LFC_Lucas17) January 19, 2020
Alisson runs the pitch to celebrate in front of the kop
16 clear with 1 game in hand #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/3F7ztjRsOJ
Mo Salah enjoyed that! pic.twitter.com/6yJmchhuJk— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 19, 2020
Solskjær: “The fact that Mo Salah celebrated with his top off and Alisson ran the length of the pitch to join him just shows how far Manchester United have come.” pic.twitter.com/5yTmJcYaqN— LFCVine (@LFCVine) January 19, 2020
United fans, of course, were less than happy with what was ultimately a miserable defeat. Ole out? Woodward out? Glazers out? All of the above? You decide...
Blame Woodward not Ole— FPL Deft (@FPLDeft) January 19, 2020
The guy was clueless! Not his fault... he needs creative midfielders. And nobody should tell me what about Mata.#OleOut pic.twitter.com/YzSaRKhcjS— John Segun (@Oguntola_Jnr) January 19, 2020
#OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #OleOut #WoodwardOut #WoodwardOut #WoodwardOut #WoodwardOut #WoodwardOut #WoodwardOut #GlazersOut #GlazersOut #GlazersOut #GlazersOut #GlazersOut #GlazersOut— Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) January 19, 2020
THIS IS NOT MANCHESTER UNITED#MUFC F***K OFF
If the manager does end up out of a job, however, spare a thought for the hardy souls who showed a bit too much confidence early on.
Blame Woodward not Ole— FPL Deft (@FPLDeft) January 19, 2020
Now that #OleOut is trending.— High Chief Obi (@Waffirian_) January 19, 2020
What happens to these two guys?
Scared for Life pic.twitter.com/oOAAExK80t
For Liverpool, they now have plenty of breathing room at the top. Surely, surely, surely...
16 points clear of Man City— LFC Stats (@LFCData) January 19, 2020
19 points clear of Leicester
25 points clear of Chelsea
30 points clear of Man Utd
33 points clear of Spurs
35 points clear of Everton & Arsenal
And a game in hand 勞 pic.twitter.com/idsIzIRYII
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 19, 2020
⚽️ Van Dijk
⚽️ Salah
LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB ARE 16 POINTS CLEAR WITH A GAME IN HAND - AND ARE GOING TO WIN THE 2019/2020 PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE!
#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/oBSRmTN2oz
For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min