Twitter reacts as Liverpool come alive to reach Champions League final at Villarreal's expense

Well, that was pretty fun.

Liverpool are in yet another Champions League final, seeing off Villarreal with an enthralling 3-2 victory that, for a short while, looked like it was going to go in a completely different direction.

We almost didn't even get a game as thunderous rain pelted the Villarreal pitch, but fortunately, the referees let things go ahead.

Heavy rain here in Villarreal again. Just spoke with referees, they are happy with the pitch - however I did see an official try bounce a ball earlier. It didn’t bounce.#UCL #VillarealLiverpool pic.twitter.com/n07S9LXPMp — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 3, 2022

There was immediate intrigue as Villarreal confirmed that star striker Gerard Moreno had overcome injury and would start this one.

Moreno was one of Europe's deadliest marksmen last season and his presence alone had some fans feeling like a comeback could be on the cards.

Need a Gerard Moreno masterclass ? — Etzi (@Ujj_w_al) May 3, 2022

It wasn't Moreno, but Boulaye Dia who opened the scoring just three minutes in. Etienne Capoue's cut-back was put on a plate for the striker, who sped past Virgil van Dijk and tapped home into an empty net.

Not a bad time to grab your first Champions League goal.

BOULAYE DIA ?????? — matt thfc (@Simplythfc) May 3, 2022

Van dijk costing us the quadruple ?? — ? (@DeP00Fv2) May 3, 2022

That's on Van Dijk. 'Best CB ever' caught sleeping. — H⚽?? (@_HasnainGulzar) May 3, 2022

It wasn't a fluke, either.

Villarreal were on top in the opening stages, showing more attacking impetus than we saw from them across the entire first leg, and Liverpool fans were getting a little nervous.

Liverpool are sort of due a bad result or at the very least some bad news aren’t they? Same with Man City. They’re due a loss or a draw. — Callum Chappell (@cal_ycfc_efc) May 3, 2022

Bad bad start for Liverpool — Bassey (@Divine_lfc) May 3, 2022

I’ve a bad feeling about this Liverpool game… — AdamJC ?? (@AdamJCcs) May 3, 2022

Liverpool were sloppy throughout the first half and that lack of control had hearts in mouths shortly before the first half as Naby Keita gave the ball away and sent Villarreal through on goal.

Giovani Lo Celso rounded Alisson and went to ground after being felled by the goalkeeper, but there was no doubt in the referee's mind that it was a good challenge from Alisson. No penalty.

Being real that's not a penalty, that's Alisson being a world class keeper — ☕︎︎ (@IlMelhor) May 3, 2022

That was brilliant from Alisson but also a crucial touch from Virgil there.

Brilliant decision by the ref. — Muhammad Usama (@NocturnalPsycho) May 3, 2022

Villarreal didn't allow themselves to get down, however.

And a few minutes before the break, the second goal arrived.

Francis Coquelin got away from Trent Alexander-Arnold to head home, give Villarreal a 2-0 lead and tie things up on aggregate with 45 minutes to go.

Capoue to Coquelin. That North London connection! — Jordan Bulger (@Jordi_Bulge) May 3, 2022

Coquelin with the CR7 hopsssss?mannnnn Unai Emery masterclass this first half!! — La Feinte ❄️ (@DawoudSwaray) May 3, 2022

Emery getting out of Coquelin what he tried in Torreira



Misunderstood genius pic.twitter.com/qGVDgKUR5u — Thabang (@AfcThabz) May 3, 2022

The stats at half-time made for pretty ugly reading for Liverpool.

Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in the first half against Villarreal.



You could have played a fan next to Raúl Albiol. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) May 3, 2022

Liverpool's passing accuracy of 66% is the lowest they've managed in the first half of a game across all competitions this season #VILLIV #UCL — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) May 3, 2022

Liverpool's first-half passing accuracy in the #UCL this season:



84.5% v Milan

85.5% v Porto

88.8% v Atlético

89.1% v Atlético

80.1% v Porto

84% v Milan

81.2% v Inter

83.9% v Inter

87.9% v Benfica

84.8% v Benfica

83.8% v Villarreal

66.3% v Villarreal



Yikes. — Squawka (@Squawka) May 3, 2022

Jurgen Klopp's way of getting back into the game was to bring on Luis Diaz at the interval, with Diogo Jota making way.

Did it work? Kinda. Liverpool were far better in the second half, with Alexander-Arnold's deflected strike hitting the crossbar and Diaz spurning an acrobatic effort soon after.

Liverpool playing well in the second half? — Venom (@Ben9RMA) May 3, 2022

The goal will come. Great start to second half. More of the same please. — Nayan Mohapatra (@nayanmoha) May 3, 2022

After the hour mark, Liverpool finally got their goal.

It was Fabinho who came in clutch, although he needed some good fortune. His strike from an angle was pretty tame, but somehow, it ended up going through Geronimo Rulli's legs and trickling into the back of the net.

Thank god Fabinho ??? — Aamir (@AS93_LFC) May 3, 2022

Fabinho > R9 — James Wilkinson (@james_wiIkinson) May 3, 2022

Fabinho megged the keeper. Legend. — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) May 3, 2022

Next up it was Diaz himself who was celebrating.

His substitution had changed the game and it was only fair that he got himself on the scoresheet. Diaz was in an acre of space as Alexander-Arnold's cross landed right on his forehead, and his header again went through Rulli's legs and into the back of the net.

Diaz has absolutely changed the game, take a bow ? — MP92* (@mlpmoz92) May 3, 2022

Klopp has been excellent this season at knowing when and who to sub in order to change a game. Diaz change seemed obvious option but look at the difference! Incredible turnaround! — Matt Whitehouse (@M_R_Whitehouse) May 3, 2022

Diaz is some player, could easily see him being on Salah’s levels ? — James Smith (@Jaaamesmiith) May 3, 2022

The result of the tie was pretty obvious now but Liverpool made sure they secured the victory on the night with 15 minutes to go.

Yet again, Rulli was at fault as he came charging out of goal despite never having any chance of getting the ball, but credit to Sadio Mane, who rounded the goalkeeper and tapped home into an empty net.

And breathe.

Sadio Mané. Such a beast. Baller — Jimmyinho (@faiqnadzmi) May 3, 2022

Geronimo Rulli doing his best Loris Karius impression — Peter Brody (@PBrods7) May 3, 2022

Rulli has 3 Argentina caps...never give up, anyone can make it — Zee (@ColeZeeV5) May 3, 2022

139 – @LFC have scored 139 goals in 57 games in all competitions in 2021-22, their highest ever total in a single season in their club history. Unstoppable. #VILLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2022

That was game, set and match for this tie. Villarreal knew they were cooked and Liverpool strolled around for the remaining 20 minutes safe in the knowledge that the hard part - which they made unnecessarily harder - was over.

The quadruple is still alive. Just.

Through to another final! ? What a season! — ♔ (@Liverbird_92) May 3, 2022

Another day another final https://t.co/bd1LGAZD21 — Pxblo3 (@Kixni1) May 3, 2022

Nah CL final hype ain’t what it used to be, we’re getting too used to this ????? — Aaron (@AJWrld_) May 3, 2022