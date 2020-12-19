Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Crush Crystal Palace in Record-Breaking Victory

Liverpool supporters might've been forgiven for fearing the worst when their heroes charged into a 3-0 lead at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon. After all, they'd seen this one before.

Flashbacks of Crystanbul in 2014 played on minds, as the world braced itself for another shock. And we got it...

Although not the one pessimistic Liverpool fans were dreading.

Jurgen Klopp's warriors obliterated Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, winning 7-0 to record their highest-ever league victory away from home.

Of course, you guys on Twitter were all over it.

Liverpool took the lead early on and never eased their foot off the pedal, with Roberto Firmino the star performer for the visitors. His goal and assist in the first half added to the rich vein of form he is now enjoying, and it got some of you out there comparing his stats...

Firmino has more goals than Werner pic.twitter.com/8yT7Jq8i5B — TW (@tw___regista) December 19, 2020

No way Roberto Firmino has more goals (5) than Ice Cold Martial and Aubameyang combined (4) ?? — / (@simplycaoimhin) December 19, 2020

How can you not love his outside-of-the-foot-control-and-pass, no-look, kung-fu-kicking goals? What a guy. pic.twitter.com/HjTw9YChl2 — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 19, 2020

Bobby back in the goals has its downsides...?? pic.twitter.com/Ak06vRNQVw — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 19, 2020

England star Jordan Henderson was running the show in the centre of the pitch, and he left his mark with a stunning, curling effort from the edge of the box to make it four.

Jordan Henderson against Crystal palace.. pic.twitter.com/wtwp00BGw9 — Salah's Era (@Jimmyp1892) December 19, 2020

And when you're 4-0 down at home to the champions of England, the last thing you'd probably wish to see is Mohamed Salah preparing to stretch his legs against an extremely tired and shellshocked defence.

When Roy Hodgson saw Mane go off but Salah come on #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/v2YQ5pZOfb — Az (@AzTheBaz) December 19, 2020

Did he take it easy? Nah. Salah chipped in with two goals in his brief cameo, putting the finishing touches on the most dominant and commanding display of the season.

Jurgen Klopp to 97 year old Roy Hodgson bringing on Mo Salah at 4-0 up pic.twitter.com/GplYKMB4PB — niran (@TheOfficialFNG) December 19, 2020

It was great news for you FPL coaches, who were probably left cursing Salah's exclusion from the starting lineup, only for the Egyptian King to enter and lay waste to his demoralised opponent.

Mo Salah, FPL royalty. Even off the bench ? #FPL pic.twitter.com/pWMr2XDOye — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) December 19, 2020

#FPL Salah captainers seeing he was benched



Then finding out he got 2 goals and an assist in the last 30 mins pic.twitter.com/rBoan4rVuW — FPL Player ⚽️ (@FPLPlayer_) December 19, 2020

Hodgson was surprisingly all smiles at the end of the game, sharing a laugh and a joke with Klopp at the final whistle. That didn't go down too well with the Palace fans.

29% — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 19, 2020

Roy hodgson entering the Liverpool dressing room after the game pic.twitter.com/2JJHT3Avxa — matthew johnson (@matthew62247122) December 19, 2020

FT: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool ?



THAT WAS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. NO.20: HERE WE COME! ? pic.twitter.com/EUgWZED9WO — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 19, 2020

Wow can’t believe Roy Hodgson just said to Jurgen ‘the better team lost’ ??? — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) December 19, 2020

And along with Liverpool's statement of intent, opposing supporters were offered the chance to reflect on their own failings...

We lost against Crystal Palace who just lost 7-0 at home and Arsenal who are relegation candidates. pic.twitter.com/nimAOty63l — Trey (@UTDTrey) December 19, 2020

Congratulations are in order then for Klopp and the Reds, who broke another Premier League record and extended their lead at the top of the table!

The reactions of Jurgen Klopp and Curtis Jones as Liverpool go five-up ? pic.twitter.com/CqEnX5P62C — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020