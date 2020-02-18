 
Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Fail to Register Single Shot on Target During Atletico Defeat

​The Champions League is back!

However, unfortunately for Liverpool, they were defeated in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez scoring the only goal of the game after just four minutes.  

Liverpool? Losing? It is possible?!

Well, before we get to that, let's rewind to the start. Before a ball had even been kicked, there were high expectations....

​​

​​

The hosts made a bright start to the game, with Alvaro Morata imposing himself on the Liverpool defence. 

And within four minutes, Jurgen Klopp's men found themselves 1-0 down. Saul was on hand following a corner to poke home, sparking wild celebrations inside the stadium. 

This is an Atletico team that have scored four goals in seven matches in all competitions. But the hosts started well and as for Liverpool, well, they were slow to get going. As a result, they were punished. 

Not the start Reds fans were hoping for, nor the start they were expecting either...

​​

​​

It was an unfamiliar position for ​Liverpool and although they were behind, one fan was keen to point out how they overturned a certain first leg deficit in the competition last season...

The Reds began to see more of the ball, but Atleti continued to carve through Liverpool throughout the first half. 

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and others were all guilty of making uncharacteristic mistakes - it was not what Liverpool fans have become used to seeing and frustrations were beginning to grow...

​​

​​

​​

​​

​​Atleti did come close to opening the scoring early in the second period, but Liverpool were once again beginning to turn the screw.

More defending for the hosts to do...

​​

When it looked like Atletico were beginning to show signs of fatigue, Simeone's men raced forward and should have made it 2-0. 

However, as the ball came into the box, Morata slipped and fell onto the ball, allowing the away side the chance to clear their lines. 

Oh, Alvaro...

Despite their best efforts, the champions of Europe struggled to test Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal and, in the end, as the full time whistle blew, they had failed to register a single shot on target. A defeat and no goals. 

It was very unlike Liverpool... 

​​

​​

​​

​​Still, you don't exactly have to look very far back to find the last time Liverpool were able to overturn a first leg deficit at Anfield against a Spanish opposition, do you?


Source : 90min

