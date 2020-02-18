Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Fail to Register Single Shot on Target During Atletico Defeat

​The Champions League is back!

However, unfortunately for Liverpool, they were defeated in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid, Saul Niguez scoring the only goal of the game after just four minutes.

Liverpool? Losing? It is possible?!

Well, before we get to that, let's rewind to the start. Before a ball had even been kicked, there were high expectations....

Here we go #ATMLIV #YNWA



Here I am, up at 4am — The Joy of 6️⃣➕1⃣ (@SiriuslyCold) February 18, 2020

The hosts made a bright start to the game, with Alvaro Morata imposing himself on the Liverpool defence.

And within four minutes, Jurgen Klopp's men found themselves 1-0 down. Saul was on hand following a corner to poke home, sparking wild celebrations inside the stadium.

This is an Atletico team that have scored four goals in seven matches in all competitions. But the hosts started well and as for Liverpool, well, they were slow to get going. As a result, they were punished.

Not the start Reds fans were hoping for, nor the start they were expecting either...

For my fellow Reds who thought this would be easy and are now panicking:



It's Atleti away. They're still good. #ATMLIV #UCL — Stanino de Oliveria Whytealdum #BobbyGiniStanYNWA (@realwhytedudeFC) February 18, 2020

It was an unfamiliar position for ​Liverpool and although they were behind, one fan was keen to point out how they overturned a certain first leg deficit in the competition last season...

After the Barcelona result last year, you just can’t worry about how the first leg goes away from home 😆😉#LFC #ATMLIV #cornertakenquickly — Sophie Graveling (@sograveling) February 18, 2020

The Reds began to see more of the ball, but Atleti continued to carve through Liverpool throughout the first half.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and others were all guilty of making uncharacteristic mistakes - it was not what Liverpool fans have become used to seeing and frustrations were beginning to grow...

What a match for VVD to be wobbly in defence, the midfield to go missing and TAA to leave his crossing boots in Liverpool! #ATMLIV — Giles™️ (@angrysaffa) February 18, 2020

What a real shsme this is today! We’ve allowed this lot to get ahead and the crowd to get up! We’ve bossed the ball but really created nothing and Salah, VVD and TAA very slack tonight! Our lack of chances is concerning! #ATMLIV — G Dog (@GHL72) February 18, 2020

Liverpool on the ropes here. Huge save from (you guessed it) Alisson! We have to keep it tighter at the back, we’ll get our chances. Tactically we’re suffering in the middle. #UCL #ATMLIV #LFC — Farai Julian. (@FaraiJulian) February 18, 2020

Beginning to wonder if TAA is wearing someone else’s boots!#ATMLIV

#bbcfootball — Simon Turner 🍺🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@SiTurn62) February 18, 2020

39 minutes and Liverpool has zero shot on target? 🤯🤯🤯#ATMLIV pic.twitter.com/SUX5fMpCfK — RIQUEZA (@Iyun_Riqueza) February 18, 2020

​​Atleti did come close to opening the scoring early in the second period, but Liverpool were once again beginning to turn the screw.

More defending for the hosts to do...

#ATMLIV Lot of pressure from Liverpool — Brendan Furey (@BrenPatF) February 18, 2020

When it looked like Atletico were beginning to show signs of fatigue, Simeone's men raced forward and should have made it 2-0.

However, as the ball came into the box, Morata slipped and fell onto the ball, allowing the away side the chance to clear their lines.

Oh, Alvaro...

We can’t lose to a team that have Morata as their main striker 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️

#ATMLIV — Mààlöö Jr (@DeackDuale) February 18, 2020

Despite their best efforts, the champions of Europe struggled to test Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal and, in the end, as the full time whistle blew, they had failed to register a single shot on target. A defeat and no goals.

It was very unlike Liverpool...

FT. Frustrating game to say the least. More to say about their defending than anything else in the whole 90 mins, not even their goal. Anyway, see you lot at Anfield. Up the Reds. 🔴 #LFC #YNWA #ATMLIV #UCL — Anfield Clang (@AnfieldClang) February 18, 2020

Gentle reminder that Liverpool had 0 shot on target against out of form Athletico. #ATMLIV — Ademola Adebayo (@Ademola_Host) February 18, 2020

Such away performances have been a trend last two seasons. Today isn't a rare day.

Its something klopp needs to seriously look into.

Can't always bank on Anfield, some day it wont work. Was surprised Keita didn't come on as sub. Nothing came centrally #lfc #ATMLIV — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) February 18, 2020

@Atleti defended great, but in truth we just had a terrible day up front. Disjointed and slow. We should improve and hopefully the refereeing improves too for the second leg! Focus is back on winning the @premierleague #AtletiLFC #ATMLIV — Pav (@PavanGrewal) February 18, 2020

Fairly safe to say that was our worst performance this season #ATMLIV — Chris Greer (@ChrisGFC1989) February 18, 2020

​​Still, you don't exactly have to look very far back to find the last time Liverpool were able to overturn a first leg deficit at Anfield against a Spanish opposition, do you?