And so this season's Champions league quarter-finals come to an end.

Two English sides emerged to the last four of this season's competition after Manchester City joined Chelsea in the semi-final following an impressive 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, but it wasn't to be for Liverpool as they couldn't find a way past Real Madrid and were dumped out 3-1 on aggregate.

The first action of the night came out in Dortmund. Many people had Pep Guardiola's side down as certain semi-finalist following their 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium last week, though a young Englishman had other ideas as he fired the home side into an early lead.

What a finish from Jude Bellingham! ?



That's his first #UCL goal and it's so composed for a 17-year-old... ? pic.twitter.com/vMoYMmWcXJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2021

Jude Bellingham is the youngest Englishman to ever score a goal in the UEFA Champions League...



While Bellingham was flourishing over in Dortmund, Liverpool's frontline weren't having a quite so prosperous an evening.

The Reds carved out their fair share of opportunities to open the scoring at home to Real Madrid and afford themselves a foothold in the tie, but they just couldn't seem to find a way through.

42' Two big chances for the Reds. Salah and Gini both unable to hit the target from inside the box.



[0-0]#LIVRMA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/xrtPaHXTce — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

While Liverpool were struggling to break Real Madrid down, City weren't having too comfortable an evening either as Dortmund camped in their own half in a bid to preserve their slender lead.

The home side proved to disciplined and resolute, but it only takes one weak link for the chain to fall apart...

Regardless of whatever the constantly changing rules are for decisions like this, it should definitely be a penalty purely for how stupid Emre Can was to try to head a ball he could have just... kicked pic.twitter.com/Rhmd1REuUs — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 14, 2021

With Riyad Mahrez converting the resulting penalty, City edged ahead on aggregate and so Dortmund began to flood forward in search of an illusive goal to take the tie into extra time.

However, another special English talent decided he was going to make his mark on the game after Bellingham had done likewise earlier on.

Phil Foden scores a crucial goal on the road for Man City! ?



You can see what it means to Pep Guardiola! pic.twitter.com/uYXrZlLYns — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 14, 2021

2 - Phil Foden is only the second player aged younger than 21 to score in both legs of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie, after Kylian Mbappe in 2016/17 for Monaco against Borussia Dortmund (18). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/PLCL5yxUH2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Over at Anfield, the clock was ticking closer and closer to 90 minutes and it really didn't look like happening for the home side.

Still, at least they were absolutely busting a gut and giving it their all in a bid to give themselves one last hope of progression through to the last four.

Well, some of them were...

Wijnaldum doing his laces up on the edge of the box during a 90th minute attack sums him up this season, sooner he's out of the club the better. But he'll tweet "We go again next week" after the game and Klopp will start him again every time. — Joe Mitchell (@LFC_Joe26) April 14, 2021

