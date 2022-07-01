Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah contract announcement breaks the internet

Friday 1 July 2022. The day that Liverpool Football Club and Mohamed Salah broke the internet.
For weeks the talk has been that Salah could be looking to move on when his contract expires at the end of next season.
However, that speculation was emphatically ended when an announcement of fresh terms came out of nowhere.
Well, we say out of nowhere...
In actual fact the player's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, set the ball rolling this afternoon with a cryptic tweet.
This single laughing emoji was enough to have the Liverpool fanbase up in arms, as many thought the intermediary was playing with their emotions regarding Salah's future.
Even Jamie Carragher - who this writer recently spotted enjoying Lorde at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in full festival merch - got involved. More on that later. The Carra thing, not my Glastonbury.
After this initial tease, Liverpool got the wheels turning by responding to Abbas Issa's tweet with a single emoji of their own.
This was followed by a series of further teaser tweets before the big news was finally confirmed.
Before we even had time to process the news, Carragher revealed that he had been in on the ruse the entire time.
Yeah, sure you were mate...
Many people who minutes earlier had been spitting feathers now owed Abbas Issa an apology - and most were happy to oblige.
A tidal wave of celebration from Liverpool fans followed of course.
