Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah contract announcement breaks the internet

Friday 1 July 2022. The day that Liverpool Football Club and Mohamed Salah broke the internet.

For weeks the talk has been that Salah could be looking to move on when his contract expires at the end of next season.

However, that speculation was emphatically ended when an announcement of fresh terms came out of nowhere.

Our Egyptian King is here to stay 😍#SalahStays pic.twitter.com/4oQGiN6krc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

Well, we say out of nowhere...

In actual fact the player's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, set the ball rolling this afternoon with a cryptic tweet.

🤣 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) July 1, 2022

This single laughing emoji was enough to have the Liverpool fanbase up in arms, as many thought the intermediary was playing with their emotions regarding Salah's future.

This guy every time he tweets ffs pic.twitter.com/8BD3t1llwi — Trlex ∆ (@Trlex01) July 1, 2022

I love the fact you managed to rattled the whole fanbase with an emoji 😭😂😂😂 — 🍒 (@Lovealimero) July 1, 2022

Quite incredible the extent to which literally no one likes you — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) July 1, 2022

Even Jamie Carragher - who this writer recently spotted enjoying Lorde at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in full festival merch - got involved. More on that later. The Carra thing, not my Glastonbury.

All Reds love your client, and if he is to leave next summer we will wish him well & say a big thank you. But we can do without this cryptic crap for the next 12 months! @MoSalah have a word!! https://t.co/XFyu84vC0V — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 1, 2022

After this initial tease, Liverpool got the wheels turning by responding to Abbas Issa's tweet with a single emoji of their own.

This was followed by a series of further teaser tweets before the big news was finally confirmed.

We’re delighted to announce that @MoSalah has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! ❤️#SalahStays — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 1, 2022

Before we even had time to process the news, Carragher revealed that he had been in on the ruse the entire time.

Yeah, sure you were mate...

Many people who minutes earlier had been spitting feathers now owed Abbas Issa an apology - and most were happy to oblige.

We forgive u brother but never ever play with our hearts again — Azan 🗳 (@lfcrobbodinho) July 1, 2022

I'm sorry for everything I said about you this morning — NOUR EDDÌNE (@NourEddineAbouz) July 1, 2022

I’m sorry una 😭😭 didn’t mean what I said — Trlex ∆ (@Trlex01) July 1, 2022

A tidal wave of celebration from Liverpool fans followed of course.

What a way to break the internet for Mo Salah’s contract announcement, had us all there. 😂 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 1, 2022

MO SALAH YOU LITTLE DANCER 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CwLBW0wAM6 — 𝐙𝐓 (@ZachFtbl) July 1, 2022

Real ones know this is a callback to the original Salah announcement in 2017. https://t.co/rv4eI6LIFM — Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) July 1, 2022

3 MORE YEARS OF MO SALAH, THINGS YOU LOVE TO SEE! pic.twitter.com/vgUV0lOt2o — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 1, 2022

Mo Salah is going 𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 😜 pic.twitter.com/JxiVzjUaTr — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 1, 2022