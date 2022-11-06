Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah earns Liverpool win over Tottenham

A first half brace from Mohamed Salah was enough for Liverpool as they saw off Tottenham on Sunday evening.
The Reds were more than deserving of their first half 2-0 lead, but a spirited second half performance from Tottenham almost saw the home side mount an unlikely comeback - Harry Kane halved the deficit for the Lilywhites.
Liverpool hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Mohamed Salah scoring a wonderful goal in the 11th minute to give his side the lead.
After being played the ball by Darwin Nunez, the Egyptian international quickly controlled with one foot, then blasted into the bottom corner of the net with the other.
Tottenham tried to press forward in search of an equaliser immediately after, and were perhaps unfortunate to not be given the chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly pushed Ryan Sessegnon.
The referee, Andrew Madley, waved play on however.
Twitter was notably split on whether it should, or shouldn't have been given.
Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham before the end of the first half as a calamitous bit of defending from Eric Dier gifted Salah a second goal.
As per, Tottenham looked like a completely different team at the start of the second half, providing Harry Kane with much more support in the final third.
This good spell for the home side almost culminated in a goal, with Ivan Perisic hitting the crossbar from eight-yards out after being found by Sessegnon.
The goal did eventually come immediately after the introduction of the returning Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish star slid the ball through to Kane on the right of the penalty area, who then fired low and hard across Alisson and into the net.
Brilliant goal.
Despite Spurs' best efforts however, they weren't able to grab an all-important second goal.
