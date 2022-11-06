Twitter reacts as Mohamed Salah earns Liverpool win over Tottenham

A first half brace from Mohamed Salah was enough for Liverpool as they saw off Tottenham on Sunday evening.

The Reds were more than deserving of their first half 2-0 lead, but a spirited second half performance from Tottenham almost saw the home side mount an unlikely comeback - Harry Kane halved the deficit for the Lilywhites.

Liverpool hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Mohamed Salah scoring a wonderful goal in the 11th minute to give his side the lead.

After being played the ball by Darwin Nunez, the Egyptian international quickly controlled with one foot, then blasted into the bottom corner of the net with the other.

Salah is such a main character man — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) November 6, 2022

Tottenham tried to press forward in search of an equaliser immediately after, and were perhaps unfortunate to not be given the chance to equalise from the penalty spot when Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly pushed Ryan Sessegnon.

The referee, Andrew Madley, waved play on however.

Twitter was notably split on whether it should, or shouldn't have been given.

Spurs want a penalty for a shove by TAA on Sessegnon. Madley says no...... — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 6, 2022

Tottenham want a penalty for a push by Alexander-Arnold on Sessegnon. Remember Jota last year? Well, yeah. That. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 6, 2022

Would like someone to explain why that wasn’t a penalty on Sessegnon? Soft yes but it’s a clear push no? — Julian Betts (@BettsJulian) November 6, 2022

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham before the end of the first half as a calamitous bit of defending from Eric Dier gifted Salah a second goal.

Dire from Dier. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 6, 2022

🥴 Since moving to Tottenham in 2014, Eric Dier has committed 7 errors leading to an opposition goal



🙃 4 of those have come against Liverpool...



🔴 Salah capitalises on Dier's gaffe to put Liverpool 2-0 up at Tottenham — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 6, 2022

44 goals and 14 assists against the Premier Leagues big 6! 👏



Mo Salah loves the big games! 👑 pic.twitter.com/puUhq7OwIG — 90min (@90min_Football) November 6, 2022

As per, Tottenham looked like a completely different team at the start of the second half, providing Harry Kane with much more support in the final third.

This good spell for the home side almost culminated in a goal, with Ivan Perisic hitting the crossbar from eight-yards out after being found by Sessegnon.

PERISIC OFF THE BAR!!! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 6, 2022

How has Perisic not scored ffs — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) November 6, 2022

The goal did eventually come immediately after the introduction of the returning Dejan Kulusevski. The Swedish star slid the ball through to Kane on the right of the penalty area, who then fired low and hard across Alisson and into the net.

Brilliant goal.

Game on, Harry Kane pulls one back and that’s difference that Dejan Kulusevski makes to this team. That goal had been coming and with Kulusevski on Tottenham have a player that makes better decisions in the key areas. Typical Kane goal firing across the keeper. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) November 6, 2022

⚽️ Harry Kane has now scored in 10 of his 14 league appearances this season



⚪️ Kane halves the deficit with 20 minutes to play...#TOTLIV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 6, 2022

Kulusevski is class — Idd (@iddrisrh) November 6, 2022

Despite Spurs' best efforts however, they weren't able to grab an all-important second goal.