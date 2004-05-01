Twitter reacts as PSG and Liverpool progress to Champions League quarter finals at Lionel Messi's ex

It's true that there doesn't seem to be any form of beginning or end to football nowadays, and this continuous cycle of non-stop matches has worn down even the most passionate supporter.

But there's one evening we can all get in the mood for, and that's Champions League night! More specifically, that's Champions League with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and RB Leipzig...night!

Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappe was always going to be the main event on tonight's card, and the duo served us up a plate of goals, magic and heartbreak, all in equal size.

Barça were praying for a miracle in this second leg, having lost 4-1 at Camp Nou in February, but their attempts at Remontada #2 got off to the worst possible start. PSG were awarded a penalty by VAR (boooo) and Mbappe stepped up to take the edge off the hosts' evening.

In doing so, he reached a huge milestone, set a new record, and drew comparisons with another of football's wonderkids.

Kylian Mbappé has scored 6 #UCL goals this season, only Erling Haaland [10] has scored more.



Next gen. ? pic.twitter.com/kXBZ78QBck — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 10, 2021

4 - Kylian Mbappé has scored four goals against Barcelona in this season's UEFA Champions League - the most a player has ever scored against the Spanish side in a single season in the competition. Daylight. pic.twitter.com/vhNSHrCLDJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2021

Mbappe saw Haaland getting his numbers up yesterday pic.twitter.com/ycAJ79B7db — SK ™ (@SK_AFC14) March 10, 2021

And one statistic felt like a very significant passing of the torch, as it involved the breaking of a record set by the majestic Messi when he was just a wee boy, tearing teams apart with his long, flowing locks.

Kylian Mbappé has become the youngest player to reach 25 #UCL goals [22 years & 80 days].



Surpasses a certain Lionel Messi’s record. ? pic.twitter.com/LBd5iyaayV — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 10, 2021

Did he feel the pressure when stepping up to convert that spot-kick? Did Marc-Andre ter Stegen's antics on the goal-line faze him in any way? Absolutely not.

Ter Stegen star-jumping and galloping from side to side on his line.



Mbappe: #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/bfOjLbOeH1 — Kay Murray (@KayLMurray) March 10, 2021

But the old man still had some life in those little legs. Messi thundered Barça back into the game with an outrageous strike from distance, which seemed to gather momentum as it flew into the top corner of Keylor Navas' net. No stopping that one, pal.

Messi magic ?



Wait for the reverse angle... ?pic.twitter.com/vzQiBYN1Nw — BT Sport (@btsport) March 10, 2021

1-1 and game on in the Champions League. And approaching the end of the first-half, Barça were handed the chance to head into the dressing rooms with the lead, when the referee awarded a penalty for the visitors. Messi, having just banged one onto the Queen's head from 30 yards, somehow missed from only 12.

How do I explain to my kids that Messi scored the far one and missed the close one?



??#PSGbarca pic.twitter.com/Ejkplg7cS3 — Black Chinese (@raphael_amuri) March 10, 2021

Barcelona fans after seeing Messi missing the penalty pic.twitter.com/FAiwL542pl — PerlyciOus (@PerlyciOuzMel) March 10, 2021

At least there was one group of fans who enjoyed that miss...

Ronaldo Fans: Mourning Vs. Ronaldo Fans: Messi misses penalty pic.twitter.com/ImTF15ENRs — ?I see- I saw ? (@gadz_Boy) March 10, 2021

Actually, make that two groups of fans...

Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest player to ever play the game of football, has just missed an important penalty for Barcelona. That’s funny because I was told on here that they’re easy to score. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 10, 2021

Messi couldn’t score a penalty against Navas? pic.twitter.com/5EiE81RrKn — ass crack bandit (@papanr_) March 10, 2021

Of course, credit has to go to Navas for his stop.

So, absolute drama. And with all that chaos, we almost forgot there was another game going on at the same time! Liverpool were aiming to see out their 2-0 lead from the first leg, and in fairness, were actually involved in a pretty fast-paced and exciting first 45 minutes.

The only difference is that Messi and Mbappe weren't on the pitch. Instead, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were doing their best to make Jurgen Klopp's evening as uncomfortable as possible. Same old, then.

Mahrez getting his move to Los Blancos whilst Salah is playing UEFA Conference League... I won pic.twitter.com/rSV8fnCBup — ? (@thfcdev) March 10, 2021

Jota Mane and Salah when they get in front of goal pic.twitter.com/O6FA84KY89 — Natasha (@tashaaa2000) March 10, 2021

Jota, salah and mane on goal pic.twitter.com/fWrMnKFehi — Robert Mugabe ?? ?? (@ManLikeMugabe) March 10, 2021

But Salah silenced his critics, and thousands of you on Twitter, putting the game to bed on 70 minutes with a neat finish inside the near post. And breathe, Reds, you're through.

For £30m Salah has to go down as one of the greatest signings in the history of football. — Josh ⚽️ (@JoshWoogsBWFC) March 10, 2021

You lot change your tune quickly. Once Salah had lit the way, Mane followed suit, and it was game over.

Mané’s goal was his 12th in the Champions League knock-out stage in the last four seasons - only Ronaldo (13) has more, and four of his were pens pic.twitter.com/F46og7jAoM — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) March 10, 2021

Over in Paris, Barça couldn't find their way through the French champions for a second time that evening, and the hosts eventually eased into the quarter-finals. Of course, it was heartache for Messi.

It's the first time since 2004-05 that neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the Champions League quarterfinals ? pic.twitter.com/DEZEPL3LpU — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 10, 2021

I don’t know how you can watch football and not conclude that Lionel Messi is the best player to ever play the game. — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 10, 2021

Let's hope we see him in the Champions League wearing a Barça shirt next year...