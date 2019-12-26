 
Twitter Reacts as Trent Alexander-Arnold Masterclass Inspires Liverpool to 4-0 Win at Leicester

Liverpool went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a world class Trent-Alexander Arnold ​performances inspired the Reds to a 4-0 victory over second placed Leicester. It was arguably their best performance of the season and Twitter was loving/hating every minute of it.

The release of each team's respective line ups created plenty of discussion online. In the Red corner, fans were delighted to see Naby Keita get a start, while in the Blue corner, Leicester supporters were bemused to see James Maddison deployed on the left-hand side.

Another source of pre-match intrigue was the airing of a new chant from the ​Liverpool faithful, namely 'WE'RE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD', in reference to their recent World Club Cup victory. It went down contrastingly among the home and away fans. 

​​

​​

​​The opening half hour witnessed some exciting, end-to-end football with both teams looking vulnerable to counter-attacks. 


Liverpool also forced a number of errors in the Foxes defence with some superb pressing, with this leading to good chances for Mo Salah and Sadio Mané. 


James Maddison then attracted the ire of Reds fans for hacking down Keita after the Guinean international made him, and a few of his teammates, look likes fools with a superb piece of skillful dribbling.


​​

Liverpool had the best of the opening half hour and got a deserved opener through Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian may have been the scorer, but the goal was all about Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant assist - an inch-perfect cross to the back post. 


The goal had been coming and going into halftime ​Leicester fans were pretty underwhelmed with their side's toothless performance - especially after such a poor display against ​Manchester City last weekend. 

​​Half time brought the opportunity for reflection. Specifically, reflecting on whether co-commentator Ally McCoist is a genius or a cretin. 

It is a divisive topic as a quick survey of Twitter demonstrates... 

​​

​​On the hour mark Leicester finally sparked into life creating a string of chances that principally stemmed from the fine work of Ricardo Pereira. 

The Leicester revival did not last long however, with Liverpool putting on an absolute masterclass to secure a 4-0 victory. 

James Milner, Firmino and the incredible Alexander-Arnold all scored in quick succession as the Reds went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. 

​​

​​


Source : 90min

