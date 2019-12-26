Twitter Reacts as Trent Alexander-Arnold Masterclass Inspires Liverpool to 4-0 Win at Leicester

Liverpool went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a world class Trent-Alexander Arnold ​performances inspired the Reds to a 4-0 victory over second placed Leicester. It was arguably their best performance of the season and Twitter was loving/hating every minute of it.

The release of each team's respective line ups created plenty of discussion online. In the Red corner, fans were delighted to see Naby Keita get a start, while in the Blue corner, Leicester supporters were bemused to see James Maddison deployed on the left-hand side.

Another source of pre-match intrigue was the airing of a new chant from the ​Liverpool faithful, namely 'WE'RE CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD', in reference to their recent World Club Cup victory. It went down contrastingly among the home and away fans.

KEITAAAAAAA YESSSSSSS — Archie (@TheFirminoRoIe) December 26, 2019

Maddison on the left... pic.twitter.com/1VKKOt0mXu — King Çağs (@FtblFarquaad) December 26, 2019

"We're champions of the world," is the chant from the travelling Kop #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

Boos from the Leicester fans as the fella on the PA congratulates Liverpool on their Club World Cup crown. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

​​The opening half hour witnessed some exciting, end-to-end football with both teams looking vulnerable to counter-attacks.





Liverpool also forced a number of errors in the Foxes defence with some superb pressing, with this leading to good chances for Mo Salah and Sadio Mané.





James Maddison then attracted the ire of Reds fans for hacking down Keita after the Guinean international made him, and a few of his teammates, look likes fools with a superb piece of skillful dribbling.

How is that not a yellow for Maddison? Hacked down Keita after some lovely skill from the #LFC midfielder — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019





22': Dribbled past Tielemans

22': Dribbled past Maddison

22': Fouled by Maddison



It took three attempts to stop Naby Keïta.  — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2019

Oh, yeah, that’s fine. Just let Maddison kick Keïta after he’d beaten him. Yeah, that’s sound. — David (@chattingwham) December 26, 2019

Liverpool had the best of the opening half hour and got a deserved opener through Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian may have been the scorer, but the goal was all about Trent Alexander-Arnold's brilliant assist - an inch-perfect cross to the back post.





The goal had been coming and going into halftime ​Leicester fans were pretty underwhelmed with their side's toothless performance - especially after such a poor display against ​Manchester City last weekend.

Trent saw AWB get his first assist in 34 years and thought let me equal it in 31 minutes. — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 26, 2019

The last time Leicester had a shot, Adam Lallana hadn't replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Qatar [18:55 on Saturday, clock fans] — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 26, 2019

​​Half time brought the opportunity for reflection. Specifically, reflecting on whether co-commentator Ally McCoist is a genius or a cretin.

It is a divisive topic as a quick survey of Twitter demonstrates...

Why did Ally McCoist ever go into coaching and management? As a pundit/co-commentator there are few better. — Steven Mill (@stevenmill) December 26, 2019

Ally McCoist again. Really?!.. If you had to take a shot for every time he said something insightful, you could still drive home with a completely clear conscience. #LEILFC — Lee Simmonds (@Simmzy14) December 26, 2019

TIMELESS CHRISTMAS DUETS



Christmas Eve: Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl



Christmas Day: Bing Crosby and David Bowie



Boxing Day: Jon Champion and Ally McCoist — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) December 26, 2019

​​On the hour mark Leicester finally sparked into life creating a string of chances that principally stemmed from the fine work of Ricardo Pereira.

The Leicester revival did not last long however, with Liverpool putting on an absolute masterclass to secure a 4-0 victory.

James Milner, Firmino and the incredible Alexander-Arnold all scored in quick succession as the Reds went 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

What a team this is. Best Liverpool team in my lifetime by a mile. Most complete league performance of the Klopp era. Frighteningly dominant. Just love the spirit and skill. Fair now to make the comparison in terms of passing/crossing between Trent and Gerrard. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Leicester



76% Pass accuracy

4/10 Accurate long passes

3 Chances created

2 Assists

2/2 Shots on target

1 Goal



All action tonight. So adept with his technique, so willing in his involvement. A match winner, a world class talent. pic.twitter.com/F17A2FdiCK — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 26, 2019

Full time Leicester 0-4 Liverpool.



What a fucking performance that was. Our best of the season. Dominated start to finish. Keita and Hendo superb.



Trent Alexander Arnold is just something else. Incredible.



Your thoughts!? #LEILIV — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 26, 2019

