Twitter Reacts as Trent Alexander-Arnold Named Liverpool Captain for Champions League Game

Trent Alexander-Arnold has ticked another career accomplishment off his bucket list having been named Liverpool captain for the Red's Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland on Wednesday evening.

The right back was starting for the first time following a calf injury sustained at the beginning of November, and marked the occasion by leading his boyhood club out for the very first time.

With Liverpool's place in the last 16 already assured, the Reds fielded a youthful side for their final group game in Denmark.

Experienced heads Sadio Mane and Fabinho were also named in the starting XI - but 22-year-old Alexander-Arnold was still trusted with the armband.

The news that the Liverpool academy product was met with delight, excitement and even a tinge of emotion from Reds fans.

And even had Liverpool supporters picturing a day when Alexander-Arnold with the captain's armband is a regular occurrence at Anfield.

The England international joined the club as a six-year-old before breaking into the first team as a teenager back in 2016, and has made it no secret that he has ambitions of one day captaining the Reds.

"I have achieved goals, but the dream is to captain Liverpool," Alexander-Arnold said back in May 2017. "There will be goals to achieve along the way, but until I captain Liverpool I won't be satisfied. It goes back to Steven Gerrard. He was my idol."

Another huge milestone reached by the local Liverpool hero.