Twitter Reacts as VAR Stars (Yet Again) in Liverpool's Narrow Victory Over Wolves

Liverpool edged a narrow 1-0 victory over a valiant Wolves at Anfield on Sunday to close out the decade, as VAR took centre stage yet again this weekend.

Sadio Mane scored the Reds' only goal of the game just before half-time, which was initially ruled out for a handball from Adam Lallana in the build-up. VAR then intervened to (eventually) overrule Anthony Taylor's decision and award Liverpool the lead.

Wolves then thought they had levelled only for Pedro Neto's well-taken goal to be ruled out for the tightest of offside decisions in the move leading to the goal.

A fairly tetchy if uneventful second-half saw Liverpool ride their luck, but the Reds held on for a crucial ​victory that sends them 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

Let's go back to the start, shall we?

It was always going to be an uphill struggle for Wolves against a formidable Liverpool side, but it was made a great deal harder by Nuno Espirito Santo's team selection, opting to rest several key players.

​Liverpool started the better of the sides, as you might expect, but the Reds were left to potentially rue a number of great chances. Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino all found themselves in promising positions but failed to capitalise.

Then the drama hit its peak, and involved was...well, VAR obviously.

The hosts scored the opener through ​Mane, despite it initially being ruled out by Anthony Taylor for a Lallana 'handball' - later adjudged to have hit his shoulder with the decision being overturned by VAR after a tedious wait.

​​But there was seemingly a handball from Virgil van Dijk in the build-up.

Wolves then thought they had equalised, Neto converting Diogo Jota's cross. Finally, a legitimate goal...oh no.

The most marginal of offside decisions saw ​Liverpool breathe a huge sigh of relief, while sending ​Wolves (and Twitter) in to a frenzy.

​​

​​

The second-half started at a fast pace, with Wolves looking the more threatening as time passed. An uncharacteristically sluggish performance from the Reds.

But ultimately it wasn't enough, and Liverpool finished 2019 with a bang (well, kind of).

The European and World champions look increasingly likely to become the champions of England as well, with the Reds now establishing a 13-point lead over Leicester, oh, with a game in hand as well.

​​Happy New Year, Reds.


Source : 90min

