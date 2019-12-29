Twitter Reacts as VAR Stars (Yet Again) in Liverpool's Narrow Victory Over Wolves

Liverpool edged a narrow 1-0 victory over a valiant Wolves at Anfield on Sunday to close out the decade, as VAR took centre stage yet again this weekend.

Sadio Mane scored the Reds' only goal of the game just before half-time, which was initially ruled out for a handball from Adam Lallana in the build-up. VAR then intervened to (eventually) overrule Anthony Taylor's decision and award Liverpool the lead.

Wolves then thought they had levelled only for Pedro Neto's well-taken goal to be ruled out for the tightest of offside decisions in the move leading to the goal.

A fairly tetchy if uneventful second-half saw Liverpool ride their luck, but the Reds held on for a crucial ​victory that sends them 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

Let's go back to the start, shall we?

It was always going to be an uphill struggle for Wolves against a formidable Liverpool side, but it was made a great deal harder by Nuno Espirito Santo's team selection, opting to rest several key players.

No adama and Jimenez, just give them the three points already ffs. https://t.co/qV3fnKUWi7 — Geralt of Rivia (@That_LeoGuy) December 29, 2019

@LFC @Wolves found out Adama Traore wasn’t starting no longer shitting my pants  — peter (@peter80165965) December 29, 2019

Lineup has completely sucked the enthusiasm out of me.



I knew rotation was coming but I was secretly hoping for Adama.



With a defence of Kilman Coady Bennett I can’t help but feel we’ll get smashed. — joey (@fatalmango) December 29, 2019

​Liverpool started the better of the sides, as you might expect, but the Reds were left to potentially rue a number of great chances. Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino all found themselves in promising positions but failed to capitalise.

Sitter from Salah should score — Prices.  (@PTBooms) December 29, 2019

Firmino's header flashes just wide. Still goalless at Anfield #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 29, 2019

Wijnaldum misses a good chance from a quick corner — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) December 29, 2019

Then the drama hit its peak, and involved was...well, VAR obviously.

The hosts scored the opener through ​Mane, despite it initially being ruled out by Anthony Taylor for a Lallana 'handball' - later adjudged to have hit his shoulder with the decision being overturned by VAR after a tedious wait.

GOAL!



Sadio Mane gives Liverpool the lead. It went to VAR to check for handball but the goal stands.



Liverpool 1-0 Wolves



LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/EfbTs6ZR4s#bbcfootball #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/cFt2Slmh0m — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 29, 2019

Mané finally makes a fucking goal and y'all try to take it away #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/qtSTr1ZM9m — melissa (@m0rbidmel) December 29, 2019

​​But there was seemingly a handball from Virgil van Dijk in the build-up.

Wolves are livid at an apparent handball by Van Dijk in the lead-up to the Mane goal which seemingly hasn't been checked? I haven't seen a replay — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) December 29, 2019

Wolves then thought they had equalised, Neto converting Diogo Jota's cross. Finally, a legitimate goal...oh no.

The most marginal of offside decisions saw ​Liverpool breathe a huge sigh of relief, while sending ​Wolves (and Twitter) in to a frenzy.

No goal. Jonny's hand offside. Football is over, let's go home. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) December 29, 2019

Oh come on, that's just not offside. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) December 29, 2019

Var is ridiculous but Jonny’s palm 100% offside — Jaden (@jaden_lj) December 29, 2019

Ridiculous decision. But you can argue it’s consistent. If Pukki was offside yesterday with his armpit, then Jonny was with his fingers. Not saying I agree with it! #LIVWOL — Melissa Riggs (@riggsysoprano) December 29, 2019

The second-half started at a fast pace, with Wolves looking the more threatening as time passed. An uncharacteristically sluggish performance from the Reds.

Wolves have been on top of the game second half but they keep fluffing all their finishes. Easily the better side second half but they're letting the game slip — DysfunctionalCuck (@PainAndPride) December 29, 2019

Wolves have played better for the second half but their players are too selfish, they’re creating chances but they lack the killer instinct. Just pass to someone who’s in a better position to score. 路‍♂️ #LIVWOL — GRZY女 (@G4Grandy) December 29, 2019

Unlucky wolves — Tom Green (@TomGreeb) December 29, 2019

But ultimately it wasn't enough, and Liverpool finished 2019 with a bang (well, kind of).

The European and World champions look increasingly likely to become the champions of England as well, with the Reds now establishing a 13-point lead over Leicester, oh, with a game in hand as well.

Liverpool sitting at the top of the league with 13 points and a game in hand like...  pic.twitter.com/WacqFAmPT6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 27, 2019

Huge win vs a tricky Wolves side. We are now half way through the season & Liverpool sit 13 points clear on top with a game in hand. To put it into perspective Liverpool are level on points with Arsenal & Man United combined (55) at the half way stage with a game in hand on both. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 29, 2019

FT: #LFC 1 Wolves 0: Liverpool sign off a stunning 2019 with a hard-fought scrappy victory at Anfield. Mane's first-half goal enough to send them 13pts clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Massive win. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 29, 2019

​​Happy New Year, Reds.