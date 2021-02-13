Twitter reacts to extraordinary Liverpool meltdown against Leicester

If football matches were 77 minutes long, Liverpool supporters would have had a lovely Saturday afternoon.
The Reds had turned in a stellar first half performance against high flying Leicester as they attempted to bounce back from recent defeats to Brighton and Manchester City.
Liverpool nicked the goal their performance had merited just after the hour mark, Roberto Firmino providing a sumptuous assist for Mohamed Salah, who guided the ball home for his 17th in the Premier League already in 2020/21.
So far, so good.
...And then seven of the most chaotic minutes that you could ever wish to see unfolded.
Even Leicester's equaliser was confusing. Harvey Barnes was fouled right on the edge of the box, fell into the box, and a penalty shout was reviewed, with VAR eventually deeming it to be a free kick instead. No matter, James Maddison fired home. This was disallowed for offside because Daniel Amartey was interfering with play... But was he actually interfering with play? Turns out it didn't matter as VAR discovered that he wasn't actually offside. Maybe?
Just three minutes later, Youri Tielemans' hopeful long ball caused mayhem in the Liverpool backline, Ozan Kabak preparing to clear the ball before Alisson - keen to make amends for his mishaps against City last time out - came rushing from his goal in an attempt to do the debutant's work for him.
This did not quite go to plan, the pair both missed the ball and Jamie Vardy was on hand to capitalise and stroke into an empty net.
Liverpool's backline was then left wanting four minutes later, the lively Barnes the beneficiary as he raced clean through and slotted cooly past Alisson.
Liverpool had been comfortably leading and within seven minutes they had completely collapsed - and the good folk of Twitter were left to attempt to comprehend what on earth they had just witnessed.
And so the finger pointing and the blaming began, with new boy Kabak and summer recruit Thiago Alcantara two of social media's scapegoats for the collapse.
Not an ideal day at the office for Jurgen Klopp's side (his 300th in charge). Can anyone muster a silver lining?
Think this about sums it up Liverpool fans...
Source : 90min