Twitter reacts to FSG putting Liverpool up for sale

It's been a pretty busy news day in the world football.
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked by Southampton, the UEFA Champions League draw threw up some blockbuster games (Liverpool vs Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern being the standouts), and the Europa League draw has pitted Barcelona against Manchester United.
All of this news however was thoroughly trumped by Fenway Sports Group announcing that they are intending to sell Liverpool.
A statement released to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.
“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.
“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”
It's fair to say that Liverpool Twitter was shocked by the news...
Despite watching their club winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League under FSG ownership, some were surprisingly happy with the news.
Others speculated that FSG saw the fact that their club was set to play Real Madrid again in the UEFA Champions League - having lost two finals to Los Blancos in recent years - and decided they'd simply had enough.
No mas.
And, the scholars of Liverpool Twitter saw the business side of things.
Having bought the Reds for £300m in 2010 and, having seen Chelsea being sold for over £4bn in the summer, FSG perhaps see this as the perfect time to cash in on the club.
Source : 90min