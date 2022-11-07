Twitter reacts to FSG putting Liverpool up for sale

It's been a pretty busy news day in the world football.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been sacked by Southampton, the UEFA Champions League draw threw up some blockbuster games (Liverpool vs Real Madrid and PSG vs Bayern being the standouts), and the Europa League draw has pitted Barcelona against Manchester United.

All of this news however was thoroughly trumped by Fenway Sports Group announcing that they are intending to sell Liverpool.

A statement released to The Athletic read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

It's fair to say that Liverpool Twitter was shocked by the news...

FSG HAVE PUT LIVERPOOL UP FOR SALE — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 7, 2022

stoppppp don’t leave ahahah let’s talk this out @fsg — Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) November 7, 2022

Despite watching their club winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League under FSG ownership, some were surprisingly happy with the news.

FSG finally selling up, things you love to see. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 7, 2022

Others speculated that FSG saw the fact that their club was set to play Real Madrid again in the UEFA Champions League - having lost two finals to Los Blancos in recent years - and decided they'd simply had enough.

No mas.

FSG have clearly seen enough of Real Madrid 😅 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 7, 2022

FSG after they saw us draw Real Madrid again pic.twitter.com/pB9EkbTLQu — MSZ (@ThisIsMS2) November 7, 2022

FSG selling LFC after drawing Real Madrid is exactly my level of overreaction https://t.co/WYPA0dMdvq — Roopa Vyas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LFC_RV) November 7, 2022

And, the scholars of Liverpool Twitter saw the business side of things.

Having bought the Reds for £300m in 2010 and, having seen Chelsea being sold for over £4bn in the summer, FSG perhaps see this as the perfect time to cash in on the club.

The reality is we're now an asset worth approximately £3.6bn.



FSG will want to sell for that, so the option may be an oilgarch state, so a Newcastle or Man City type owner taking us over.



Would you be happy with that? — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 7, 2022

FSG bought Liverpool for £300m in 2010. There’s a few specificities to that particular deal but Chelsea just sold for £4.25bn. It’s easy to see the business sense in cashing out now. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) November 7, 2022