Twitter Reacts to Henderson Wonder Save, Van Dijk's Sublime Tackle & More as Liverpool Win Again

Liverpool picked up where they left off last decade, defeating Sheffield United 2-0 in a comfortable first fixture of 2020.​

Any hopes that Sheffield United had of keeping it tight were quashed inside just four minutes, as Mohamed Salah slotted home Andy Robertson's cross.


Virgil van Dijk's excellent long pass found its way to the Scotsman courtesy of George Baldock's unfortunate slip and he crossed for Salah to slot into the Blades' net. Harsh on the United wing-back, but just the slice of luck Liverpool seem to be enjoying on this impressive run.

If you believe everything you read on Twitter, then Dean Henderson will be both England and Manchester United's number one long before the end of the year.

The Blades' goalkeeper was in excellent form in the first half, pulling off a remarkable save from ​Salah in the 11th minute. An instinctive flick towards goal from the Egyptian drew a reaction stop of the highest order. 

Hopefully David de Gea and Jordan Pickford weren't paying too much attention to Twitter on Thursday evening...

Another moment of brilliance came on the stroke of half time, as Lys Mousset broke away in the Liverpool half and seemed like he might motor all the way to the Reds' penalty area.

Not on Virgil van Dijk's watch! The Dutchman seemingly appeared out of nowhere and made a last-ditch tackle with the composure that surely no other defender could deliver right now. By the reaction of fans in the stands, those glancing away from their screens could have been forgiven for thinking there'd been another goal.

Liverpool almost took the lead in bizarre circumstances around the hour mark, as Salah chipped a ball towards Van Dijk in the box.

It sailed past the defender's head, but somehow seemed to be left by everyone else in ​the Blades' penalty. Dean Henderson looked a relieved man when it bounced off the inside of the post and he scooped it up before it crossed the line.

Minutes later Liverpool scored the second goal that their dominance deserved, with Sadio Mané rounding off a lightning-quick move that began with Alisson rolling the ball out from the Reds' penalty area.

Cutting in from the left before exchanging with Salah, Mané drove into box and drew another good save from Henderson. However, the Senegalese was quick to his feet and tapped home to seal three points for the Premier League leaders - who are now 13 points clear at the top.

It was the least ​Mané deserved after another outstanding performance...

Source : 90min

