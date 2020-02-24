 
Twitter Reacts to Liverpool Comeback & Fabianski Howler in 3-2 Win Over West Ham

Well, that was unexpected. Not the result obviously, but how we got there.


Liverpool were forced to fight back from 2-1 down to defeat David Moyes' West Ham at Anfield on Monday night, with the Reds' keeping their 'Invincibles' hopes alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The Reds were pushed all the way by the Hammers but ultimately the ​Reds earned their 18th consecutive Premier League win. EIGHTEENTH. That's a joint Premier League record, by the way.

Jürgen Klopp's men showed the resilience of champions and claimed all three points in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

After Gini Wijnaldum heading home early in the first half, it looked as though the Reds were cruising for a nice comfortable evening...before Issa Diop levelled the scores just three minutes later.

Then, relegation botherers West Ham actually took the lead, as Pablo Fornals scuffed home early in the second half to ring alarm bells around Anfield.

Things looked a little dicey for a while until Łukasz Fabiański did his best Massimo Taibi impression to let Mohamed Salah's tame shot squirm between his legs, while Sadio Mane tapped home to complete the comeback.

It wasn't always pretty or comfortable but it's 26 wins from 27 now for Liverpool, and just four more of those will ensure the title is theirs.

Here's what Twitter had to say...

When the teams were announced, it's safe to say that ​Liverpool fans were rather happy to see Naby Keita deputise for injured skipper Jordan Henderson...

​West Ham fans were a little less content than their Merseyside counterparts as the Irons faithful showed their ill feelings towards those in charge of the club pre-game...

On the pitch, Liverpool started brightly, as Mané almost left Hammers keeper Fabianksi with egg on his face...

The Polish stopper got away with that one but was unable to stop Wijnaldum from nodding the hosts in front from yet another cross from (who else?) Alexander-Arnold - his 11th ​Premier League assist of the season. 

​​

But less than three minutes later West Ham levelled...The first sign that this game wasn't staying on script. 

On the half-hour mark, it was so nearly, normal service resumed as Alexander Arnold flashed a shot wide.

But the visitors held firm and went into the break level with the runaway Premier League leaders who weren't having it all their own way by a long stretch...

Then shortly after the restart, one of the Hammers' best performers on the night, Thomas Soucek hobbled off injured but then the unthinkable happened and the visitors took the lead. And the man to do it: Pablo Fornals, Soucek's replacement.

Cue absolute bedlam!

As for the pre-match optimism of Keita starting in midfield, that had long since disappeared and Red fans began pining for their missing captain...

It was all going to plan for Moyes' men until Fabianski had a horror moment and gifted Liverpool a goal out of nothing.

West Ham's number one let Salah's shot squirm between his legs in what can only be described as a head in your hands, sink into your seat kind of moment...

​​

It was all that Liverpool needed as momentum swung the way of the Reds and that man again, Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up to register his 12th assist of the season.

His cut back gave Mané the simplest of tasks and Liverpool had the lead.

It was then a case of Liverpool seeing the game over the line, which they did, and their relentless pursuit of the title continues.

Not for the first time this season it was Trent taking the plaudits at the final whistle...

Source : 90min

