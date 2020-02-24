Twitter Reacts to Liverpool Comeback & Fabianski Howler in 3-2 Win Over West Ham

Well, that was unexpected. Not the result obviously, but how we got there.





Liverpool were forced to fight back from 2-1 down to defeat David Moyes' West Ham at Anfield on Monday night, with the Reds' keeping their 'Invincibles' hopes alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The Reds were pushed all the way by the Hammers but ultimately the ​Reds earned their 18th consecutive Premier League win. EIGHTEENTH. That's a joint Premier League record, by the way.

Jürgen Klopp's men showed the resilience of champions and claimed all three points in a thrilling encounter at Anfield.

After Gini Wijnaldum heading home early in the first half, it looked as though the Reds were cruising for a nice comfortable evening...before Issa Diop levelled the scores just three minutes later.

Then, relegation botherers West Ham actually took the lead, as Pablo Fornals scuffed home early in the second half to ring alarm bells around Anfield.

Things looked a little dicey for a while until Łukasz Fabiański did his best Massimo Taibi impression to let Mohamed Salah's tame shot squirm between his legs, while Sadio Mane tapped home to complete the comeback.

It wasn't always pretty or comfortable but it's 26 wins from 27 now for Liverpool, and just four more of those will ensure the title is theirs.

Liverpool taking 106 Premier League points from their last 108 is not bad.



WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 24, 2020

Here's what Twitter had to say...

When the teams were announced, it's safe to say that ​Liverpool fans were rather happy to see Naby Keita deputise for injured skipper Jordan Henderson...

Keita exactly the man I wanted to see replace the injured captain  Another step towards no. 19 tonight hopefully爛 #LFC #LIVWHU https://t.co/qGWPg7QF3a — Thomas M. Svendsen (@ThomasMSvendsen) February 24, 2020

Keita filled in for Hendo ! And wow the midfield lineup that I’ve dying to see for a really long time. Really stoked to see the lads play tonight #LIVWHU #YNWA — sanDhe3p (@I_am_noiSyBoy) February 24, 2020

​West Ham fans were a little less content than their Merseyside counterparts as the Irons faithful showed their ill feelings towards those in charge of the club pre-game...

Banner unfurled by West Ham fans: "Karren Brady - You're Fired", "Sullivan - This Charmless Man". And "Run Like A Circus Owned By Clowns." — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) February 24, 2020

West Ham stewards are currently attempting to remove flags from protesting supporters entering Anfield. Some have already been confiscated, such as this one. Liverpool's own stewards are understandably more relaxed about the prospect of banners being unfurled. pic.twitter.com/ugHYvjtNEP — KUMB.com (@kumbdotcom) February 24, 2020

On the pitch, Liverpool started brightly, as Mané almost left Hammers keeper Fabianksi with egg on his face...

Fabianski just got caught on the ball by Mane.



Diop plays it back to him, he takes a big touch to get it out of his feet and slams it into Mane a yard away. Ball goes behind for a goal kick. Then he blames Diop - it was all Fabianski though. — Stephen Drennan (@babuyagu) February 24, 2020

Fabianski gets lucky, tries to clear it but Mane gets in the way — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) February 24, 2020

The Polish stopper got away with that one but was unable to stop Wijnaldum from nodding the hosts in front from yet another cross from (who else?) Alexander-Arnold - his 11th ​Premier League assist of the season.

GINI WIJNALDUM WHAT A HEADER. SILENCE YOUR DOUBTERS. GREAT ASSIST TRENT.  — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 24, 2020

That's 11 Premier League assists now for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who's closing in on his own record-by-a-defender of 12  pic.twitter.com/DV32ELSa1B — Liverpool.com (@Liverpoolcom_) February 24, 2020

​​

Fantastic start from Liverpool, a trademark cross from Alexander-Arnold and Wijnaldum is there to open the scoring!#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/iQKMnmMPGE — 90min (@90min_Football) February 24, 2020

But less than three minutes later West Ham levelled...The first sign that this game wasn't staying on script.

174 - There were just 174 seconds between Liverpool opening the scoring and West Ham equalising through Issa Diop. Quickfire. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2020

OH NO! Diop scores from a header, West Ham equalise quickly against the run of play, 1-1. — TomFIFAHeaven (@TomLFCHeaven) February 24, 2020

Should have dealt with that 1-1. Good header Tbf to Diop pic.twitter.com/xDAskgmqXj — Flynn (@kumirr2000) February 24, 2020

On the half-hour mark, it was so nearly, normal service resumed as Alexander Arnold flashed a shot wide.

31' - Nice move from the Reds and Firmino plays in Alexander-Arnold down the right. Trent fires across the goal but it goes just wide.



[1-1]#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/OjvsjrEj6u — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 24, 2020

Close!! Alexander-Arnold fires wide as Klopp fumes with the assistant and the fourth official down on the touchline — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 24, 2020

But the visitors held firm and went into the break level with the runaway Premier League leaders who weren't having it all their own way by a long stretch...

HT: #LFC 1 West Ham 1: Wijnaldum's early header cancelled out by Diop. The PL leaders not at their best and the lowly Hammers putting up a decent fight at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson excellent, the Reds need more quality from other departments. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 24, 2020

1-1 at half time. The boys unsurprisingly looked a bit shell shocked after west ham equalised, they'd forgotten what it was like to concede in the league!



Crucial 2nd half coming up, don't want any mini bad run entering players or fans minds.#LIVWHU #LFC — 30 Years Red (@30YearsRed) February 24, 2020

Then shortly after the restart, one of the Hammers' best performers on the night, Thomas Soucek hobbled off injured but then the unthinkable happened and the visitors took the lead. And the man to do it: Pablo Fornals, Soucek's replacement.

Cue absolute bedlam!

DAVID MOYES IS A FOOTBALL GENIUS — Ryan (@ryan24672) February 24, 2020

park the bus — abdi (: (@slayniacc) February 24, 2020

As for the pre-match optimism of Keita starting in midfield, that had long since disappeared and Red fans began pining for their missing captain...

Keita replaced. Not his night. Really struggled — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 24, 2020

Liverpool miss Jordan Henderson mind. Keita isn’t half the player he is — James Roper (@J95roper) February 24, 2020

I’m probably the only person thinking this but i think Jordan Henderson is missed here. #LFC — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) February 24, 2020

It was all going to plan for Moyes' men until Fabianski had a horror moment and gifted Liverpool a goal out of nothing.

West Ham's number one let Salah's shot squirm between his legs in what can only be described as a head in your hands, sink into your seat kind of moment...

Was just about to tweet about how much I don't like facing Fabianski. Nightmare for the Pole - but we're back in it. Now for the winner! — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 24, 2020

Fabianski helping Liverpool go invincible to get revenge on Arsenal for selling him. You dirty bastard — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) February 24, 2020

​​

Fabianski still punishing Arsenal fans after all these years smh — Aaron West (@oeste) February 24, 2020

The most annoying part of this is that we all know Fabianski will turn into Prime Manuel Neuer against Arsenal when we play West Ham #AFC — Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) February 24, 2020

It was all that Liverpool needed as momentum swung the way of the Reds and that man again, Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up to register his 12th assist of the season.

His cut back gave Mané the simplest of tasks and Liverpool had the lead.

Mane with the third. Trent with the assist. 卵亂 pic.twitter.com/5f8CUDpgnD — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) February 24, 2020

It was then a case of Liverpool seeing the game over the line, which they did, and their relentless pursuit of the title continues.

Not for the first time this season it was Trent taking the plaudits at the final whistle...