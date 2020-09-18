Twitter Reacts to Liverpool Signing Thiago Alcantara

In a transfer window fuelled by some of the worst kept secrets of the summer, another monumental deal has finally gotten over the line.

Liverpool have finally completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, meaning fans can finally breathe after living with their hearts in their mouths for the majority of the summer.

The news has gone down a treat with fans of the Reds. Obviously. But how have fans of rival clubs taken it?

From Champions League winners to a club that needed a last minute penalty to beat a club from the Championship



Unreal downgrade — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 18, 2020

Not annoyed. Definitely not annoyed. Marouane Fellaini was always the better option in 2013, anyway.

Kovacic IS SO MUCH BETTER LOOOL WHAT A BAD SIGNING 30 MILL WASTE ??? — ๓? (@wav3Mo) September 18, 2020

Gundogan clear — Dunney (@Dunneyb4Il) September 18, 2020

While some try and argue the superiority of their club, others have just completely lost it. It's 2020, 'ratioing' is the thing now, whatever that is. So yeah, have that Thiago. 'Ratioed'.

The Spaniard brings an air of class and top level quality to Liverpool. An established world great with a CV bursting at the seams, Thiago will be a joy to watch in the Premier League season. And even if he has the odd bad game, fans are happy to admire his name on the back of the Liverpool shirt, it seems.

Thiago's just made every kit we have look peng ffs — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) September 18, 2020

Thiago modelling our new kits ?? pic.twitter.com/rsp0z9cwds — CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND ? (@LFCTransferNRS) September 18, 2020

The 29-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the defending Premier League champions, and will add supreme quality to their ranks. There are slight concerns about whether of not the Spaniard can stay fit, but if he does, that £20m price tag could prove to be one of the bargains of the summer window.

While some will be concerned about his age, or the fact that he 'might not fit the Liverpool profile' it's all very redundant. Sure, he might lose a yard or two of pace in the coming seasons, but that incredible vision he has, combined with his dribbling ability, will cause problems for opposition teams so as long as he continues to play the beautiful game.

Thiago will tear up the Premier League. — IDontLikeSpurs (@IDontLikeSpurs) September 18, 2020

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp is equally as pleased as fans to see the deal finally completed, and described Thiago as a 'wonderful' addition when speaking to Liverpool's official website, and praised the midfielder's vision, work rate and personality.

If the news of his signing wasn't enough to make the weekend for Liverpool fans, then there's more.

Understand paperwork on @Thiago6 deal completed in time for the new signing to be available for inclusion in @LFC squad v @ChelseaFC on Sunday — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) September 18, 2020

The suggestion is that the paperwork for the transfer went through early enough so that Thiago could be registered to play in the Premier League this weekend against Chelsea.

Klopp was tight-lipped when discussing details of the squad for Liverpool's clash with Chelsea on Sunday and conceded that it wasn't decided just yet, but suggested that the Spaniard might find his way into the team: "So, let’s have a look how he feels. Around a transfer like this the days are pretty busy with things you usually don’t do. If he looks alright, we will find the right place for him".

Thiago is a class signing, fair play — Suzanne (@suzannethfc) September 18, 2020

Jadon Sancho is now following 7 Liverpool players



Thiago

Van Dijk

Mane

Henderson

Gomez

Ox

Alexander-Arnold — ٍ (@ftbl_brian) September 18, 2020

Alright Brian, let's not get too silly with it. You've had your fun.