Look, Manchester United vs Liverpool is undoubtedly one of the biggest games in world football, but it has provided a few duds in recent years.

Thankfully, Sunday's meeting was anything but. In fact, it provided so much amazing content on the pitch and on the web that we've published this early. You're welcome.

So let's look at a play-by-play account of Manchester United's embarrassing loss at home to Liverpool through Twitter's eyes.

The sad thing (well, one of the many sad things) for United fans is it all could have been so different if Bruno Fernandes buried the clearest of chances with under five minutes on the clock.

Bruno Fernandes wants this moment back... ?#MUNLIV

Bruno Fernandes should have done better with that. Didn’t need first touch. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 24, 2021

Was Bruno shooting there? — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 24, 2021

It certainly came back to haunt them, as Liverpool waltzed down the other end and took the lead through Naby Keita.

WHAT A START! ?



Naby Keita puts #LFC in front after just five minutes!



Naby Keïta's best scoring seasons in the Premier League:



◎ 2018/19: 25 games, 2 goals

◎ 2019/20: 18 games, 2 goals

◉ 2021/22: 6 games, 2 goals



He's found his shooting boots. pic.twitter.com/Oe6mMrf2QO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 24, 2021

A short story (less than 2 minutes) on the importance of taking your chances - featuring Bruno Fernandes and Naby Keita. ? pic.twitter.com/8BgsvXcYn4 — 90min (@90min_Football) October 24, 2021

It didn't take long for Liverpool to double their advantage, with Diogo Jota showing a certain Portuguese forward how to make an impact in this fixture. He was helped by some laughably awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, mind.

DIOGO JOTA THE BEST PORTUGUESE PLAYER ON THE PITCH SIUUUUUU — Samue (@SamueILFC) October 24, 2021

Best LB in the league Shaw, 80m Maguire, Champions League Varane, 50m best defensive RB itw AWB pic.twitter.com/beyRkt1H0a — Hard Feelings/Loveless ? (@DFakExGoalanke) October 24, 2021

People give Scottish football a hard time, but there has never been a Scottish club that’s paid £80m for Harry Maguire — Oldfirmfacts (@Oldfirmfacts1) October 24, 2021

Maguire: Clear the ball

Luke Shaw: You clear it ?#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/lGnsyUzIU1 — Nungua Burna(UTD RONALDO) (@viewsdey) October 24, 2021

And then the moment Liverpool fans were all waiting for - Mohamed Salah's obligatory goal(s).

The Egyptian managed to get on the scoresheet twice before half-time as things started to get out of hand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

WHO ELSE?!



Mo Salah scores for a tenth appearance in a row! ?#MUFC 0-3 #LFC



106 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League, making him now the outright top African goalscorer in the competition’s history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104). Pharaoh. pic.twitter.com/Uj14sS9thV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

Here we gooooo, Salah's scored ? in a row ? pic.twitter.com/w4DSFBG5s4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 24, 2021

Mo Salah has scored as many Premier League goals at Old Trafford this season as Cristiano Ronaldo [2]. pic.twitter.com/g7WjPk0IL2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 24, 2021

Mo Salah has now scored as many PL goals as Oldham Athletic — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 24, 2021

That's not even where first-half action ended. Cristiano Ronaldo - famous for taking losses well, or not suffering them at all - lost his head and nearly booted Curtis Jones into oblivion, somehow managing only a yellow card.

Genuinely staggered, by the way, that Ronaldo wasn't sent off. Not sure you could get a clearer example of a player lashing out at an opponent. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) October 24, 2021

I was told Ronaldo would never let this happen, but here he is, letting it happen — Test cricket info/Sebastian Telfair (@070_shaheed) October 24, 2021

Curtis Jones after Ronaldo kicked him twice pic.twitter.com/VZPl3bdjqk — MC (@CrewsMat10) October 24, 2021

Michael Owen watching his no.7 shirt being wasted — Zito (@_Zeets) October 24, 2021

And then the half-time whistle went. Manchester United 0-4 Liverpool.

Solskjaer might not make the second half here.



Salah with a first-time finish after Firmino, Robertson and Jota combine. United appalling.



Half time



United 0-4 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/Q5J8UIHUb7 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2021

Liverpool have decided to Keita for their own needs at Old Trafford, they've turned Manchester United into their Jota as they write down a couple of their Salah shopping list. — Don (@Opresii) October 24, 2021

Bruno drafted his apology tweet during half-time — EFB (@isoquince) October 24, 2021

pic.twitter.com/oqjuz3aif7 — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) October 24, 2021

The nightmare wasn't over for United there, though. Shortly after the break, substitute Paul Pogba was dispossessed by Jordan Henderson in midfield, and the Liverpool captain played a beautiful pass round the back of the defence for Salah to complete his hat trick.

Mohamed Salah.



That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) October 24, 2021

Starting to think Ole is really getting sacked in the morning ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 24, 2021

Liverpool score five at Man Utd for first time since 1936. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 24, 2021

That pass from Hendo, notably a player who shows the levels you can get to under an elite coach — George Elek (@GeorgeElek) October 24, 2021

But then the moment where the game really changed - Ronaldo scored a goal!

5-1. Ronaldo. The comeback is on... — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) October 24, 2021

And then he didn't.

When Alex Ferguson said, “He was born offside,” he was actually talking about Ronaldo — Huw Davies (@thehuwdavies) October 24, 2021

is there a more perfect metaphor — Grace Robertson ?️‍⚧️ (@GraceOnFootball) October 24, 2021

So United were 5-0 down at home to their biggest rivals. Surely things can't get any worse?

Enter Pogba, going in high on Keita and receiving the cheapest of red cards.

Football images that precede unfortunate events #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/6V389J3qgL — Krishan Davis (@krishan_davis) October 24, 2021

Pogba when he gets told to warm up pic.twitter.com/8YrdehsAKv — extremely positive energy (@DoYouEvenMikel) October 24, 2021

Look at his face he is ecstatic he knows exactly what he was doing ??? pic.twitter.com/xvm89tvE6D — Haz (@pubIad) October 24, 2021

I mean, Souness has got all sorts to go on after that 15 minute cameo.



This is astounding to watch. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) October 24, 2021

Let's not mess about here, this is probably the worst team performance in the history of the Premier League. Results can be misleading - the 1-6 to Man City was 1-3 going into stoppage time, the performance wasn't THAT bad - but this is a humiliation, 10 times worse than that. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) October 24, 2021

Liverpool showed some mercy on United as the clock ran down, much to the annoyance of fans who were hoping to see the double digits of goals that the Reds could have got if they really wanted to.

Am I greedy for being annoyed that Liverpool are just passing it around instead of going for United’s throat? Give me more goals. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 24, 2021

This second half has been a disgrace. Went in 4-0 up, they were down to 10 and you were up to 5 within about 5 minutes, but nothing since? Kloop must walk. — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) October 24, 2021

October 24 is a date that will live on forever in the history of both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Now, if only we could get some nuanced analysis from everyone's favourite pundit...

The very least Sky could have done was order an uber for Keano to get down Old Trafford for the post match autopsy. I'd have paid for it myself ffs — Andy (@andyyy_1) October 24, 2021