Look, Manchester United vs Liverpool is undoubtedly one of the biggest games in world football, but it has provided a few duds in recent years.
Thankfully, Sunday's meeting was anything but. In fact, it provided so much amazing content on the pitch and on the web that we've published this early. You're welcome.
So let's look at a play-by-play account of Manchester United's embarrassing loss at home to Liverpool through Twitter's eyes.
The sad thing (well, one of the many sad things) for United fans is it all could have been so different if Bruno Fernandes buried the clearest of chances with under five minutes on the clock.
It certainly came back to haunt them, as Liverpool waltzed down the other end and took the lead through Naby Keita.
It didn't take long for Liverpool to double their advantage, with Diogo Jota showing a certain Portuguese forward how to make an impact in this fixture. He was helped by some laughably awful defending from Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, mind.
And then the moment Liverpool fans were all waiting for - Mohamed Salah's obligatory goal(s).
The Egyptian managed to get on the scoresheet twice before half-time as things started to get out of hand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
That's not even where first-half action ended. Cristiano Ronaldo - famous for taking losses well, or not suffering them at all - lost his head and nearly booted Curtis Jones into oblivion, somehow managing only a yellow card.
And then the half-time whistle went. Manchester United 0-4 Liverpool.
The nightmare wasn't over for United there, though. Shortly after the break, substitute Paul Pogba was dispossessed by Jordan Henderson in midfield, and the Liverpool captain played a beautiful pass round the back of the defence for Salah to complete his hat trick.
But then the moment where the game really changed - Ronaldo scored a goal!
And then he didn't.
So United were 5-0 down at home to their biggest rivals. Surely things can't get any worse?
Enter Pogba, going in high on Keita and receiving the cheapest of red cards.
Liverpool showed some mercy on United as the clock ran down, much to the annoyance of fans who were hoping to see the double digits of goals that the Reds could have got if they really wanted to.
October 24 is a date that will live on forever in the history of both Manchester United and Liverpool.
Now, if only we could get some nuanced analysis from everyone's favourite pundit...
