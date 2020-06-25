Twitter Reacts to Liverpool's Maiden Premier League Title Win

The last time Liverpool won a top flight title, Twitter was still 16 years away from being invented.





This time around was a very different story.





With the United Kingdom in lockdown and street parties a big no-no, Reds fans were forced to toast the team’s victory on social media.





Even prior to kick off in the title deciding game between Chelsea and Manchester City, the standard of Twitter #bantz from all parties was already exceptionally high. Cases in point, the following examples.





Liverpool might win Title tonight. Just want to go on record and say, I have enjoyed every one of the 10,100 days since they last did so. In many ways, they were the best of my life — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 25, 2020

If Chelsea beat or draw Manchester City, then its inevitable that Frank Lampard has helped Liverpool win more league titles than Steven Gerrard ever did. I love this game?. #CHEMCI — Kevin ™️ (@CFC__Kevin) June 25, 2020

Hope the ‘Congratulations to Liverpool’ tweet is ready, lads. ?? https://t.co/IG2Kf2x9pB — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) June 25, 2020

Things only got better after each side released the starting lineups.





Pep Guardiola's decision to not field a single recognised striker raised some eyebrows and Chelsea's inclusion of Ross Barkley in their XI was met with similar bemusement.





And what did Liverpool fans think of it all? Well, some claimed they would not be watching at all.





False nine ... Here we go ??? — Etihad 93:20 (@CityLife433) June 25, 2020

Kovacic, Zouma, James, Tammy and Jorginho all on the bench. pic.twitter.com/PmC9GCAuWJ — Mod (@CFCMod_) June 25, 2020

The first half was an open affair with both side's having chances to score. However, it would be Chelsea who would take the lead when a defensive horrorshow from Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan afforded Christian Pulisic through one-on-one.





Much to Liverpool fans' delight, the forward made no mistake - slotting the ball past Ederson to spark wild celebrations from Redmen across the world.





... And Pulisic breaks the door down, fantastic counter and Chelsea lead!



Liverpool edge ever closer to the title!#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/jdDG6Mv3rf — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

Manchester United fans after seeing Christian Pulisic Goal Vs City??? #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/yiTJdbHhu6 — Broda Aproko (@AprokoBroda) June 25, 2020

Here is Christain Pulisic's heat map against Man City. pic.twitter.com/wPZucfGJbg — Sam (@LFCSam_) June 25, 2020

Who's your hero? Like for Pulisic. Retweet for the Marvel Guy pic.twitter.com/7I4oejSXZw — Tito Black (@helichito) June 25, 2020

And that was how the first half finished. Chelsea 1-0 up and Liverpool seemingly 45 minutes away from their maiden Premier League crown.





? We could be heading in to the last 45 minutes of Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title... pic.twitter.com/Hx1YEt3bzs — FotMob (@FotMob) June 25, 2020

When Liverpool last won the league, I was dreading the Italia '90 nostalgia that was going to come 30 years later. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 25, 2020

Then, 10 minutes after the break, Kevin De Bruyne made Liverpool fans sweat, equalising with a world class free kick, before former Red Raheem Sterling struck the post seconds later.





Nervy, nervy stuff.





Incredible from De Bruyne ?



Kepa didn't stand a chance! pic.twitter.com/pVG6E0ixKT — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

If you actually thought Sterling would score that you're not a real football fan — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) June 25, 2020

Just when Reds fans though the drama was over, a mistake from Ederson gave Mason Mount a great chance - but the academy graduate failed to convert.





That's a shocking effort from Mount. Wild swing with his left foot. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 25, 2020

Mount.



Mate.



Come on. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) June 25, 2020

That's horrendous from Ederson. What a waste by Mount. Chelsea should be back in front. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 25, 2020

This was the first of many goalmouth scrambles in a exhilarating second half, which only got more enthralling when Fernandinho was dismissed for a handball inside the box.





Willian converted the resulting penalty to kick off Liverpool's Premier League champions party.





Clear now that it was always part of the plan to let Chelsea sign Pulisic and Willian.... — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 25, 2020

Ended our hopes in 2014.



Makes us champions tonight.



Poetic justice from Willian. pic.twitter.com/QW2FKzpjxr — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) June 25, 2020

Willian restores Chelsea's lead!



A huge goal for Frank Lampard's side in their quest for Champions League football ? pic.twitter.com/rILeNrlUMs — Watch Chelsea v Man City live on BT Sport tonight! (@btsportfootball) June 25, 2020

And that was that. Social media managers everywhere were preparing graphics that had no doubt been produced months earlier as everyone watched the clock edge closer to 90 minutes.





And then it came. The final whistle which confirmed what we'd all known since January anyway...





Liverpool FC were 2019/2020 Premier League champions.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



????????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????????. ? pic.twitter.com/6SaWgNJ1No — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

✊ My dad bought me this in 1990. Finally, it’s true again. What an achievement by Jurgen Klopp and his players. They have been sensational. The 30-year wait is over. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1s6eCmILgK — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 25, 2020