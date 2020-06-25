 
Twitter Reacts to Liverpool's Maiden Premier League Title Win

The last time Liverpool won a top flight title, Twitter was still 16 years away from being invented.


This time around was a very different story.


With the United Kingdom in lockdown and street parties a big no-no, Reds fans were forced to toast the team’s victory on social media.


Even prior to kick off in the title deciding game between Chelsea and Manchester City, the standard of Twitter #bantz from all parties was already exceptionally high. Cases in point, the following examples.


Things only got better after each side released the starting lineups.


Pep Guardiola's decision to not field a single recognised striker raised some eyebrows and Chelsea's inclusion of Ross Barkley in their XI was met with similar bemusement.


And what did Liverpool fans think of it all? Well, some claimed they would not be watching at all.


The first half was an open affair with both side's having chances to score. However, it would be Chelsea who would take the lead when a defensive horrorshow from Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan afforded Christian Pulisic through one-on-one.


Much to Liverpool fans' delight, the forward made no mistake - slotting the ball past Ederson to spark wild celebrations from Redmen across the world.


And that was how the first half finished. Chelsea 1-0 up and Liverpool seemingly 45 minutes away from their maiden Premier League crown.


Then, 10 minutes after the break, Kevin De Bruyne made Liverpool fans sweat, equalising with a world class free kick, before former Red Raheem Sterling struck the post seconds later.


Nervy, nervy stuff.


Just when Reds fans though the drama was over, a mistake from Ederson gave Mason Mount a great chance - but the academy graduate failed to convert.


This was the first of many goalmouth scrambles in a exhilarating second half, which only got more enthralling when Fernandinho was dismissed for a handball inside the box.


Willian converted the resulting penalty to kick off Liverpool's Premier League champions party.


And that was that. Social media managers everywhere were preparing graphics that had no doubt been produced months earlier as everyone watched the clock edge closer to 90 minutes.


And then it came. The final whistle which confirmed what we'd all known since January anyway...


Liverpool FC were 2019/2020 Premier League champions.



Source : 90min

