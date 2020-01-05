Twitter Reacts to Takumi Minamino Making His Debut & Liverpool Naming a B Team to Play Everton

​The FA Cup, eh?





To so many, it's the pinnacle of the season, and the ideal way to bring in the new year. A change of pace from league action, and a chance to upset the odds, make history, and maybe - just maybe - add some silverware to the trophy cabinet.

To ​Liverpool? Well, it's an afterthought. Even with ​Everton coming to town in the third round of the famous tournament, their focus remains firmly on a Premier League title challenge that continues with a trip to Tottenham in six days time.

You only need to look at their lineup to notice.

The cup, then, is a chance to stretch some legs, field some fringe players, and in this instance, give one certain Japanese star a debut that is long-awaited, despite the fact he's only been a Liverpool player about five days.

Yes, as you can probably gather, there is some excitement about the impending first start for Takumi Minamino.

#LFC line up v Everton: Adrian, N Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Chirivella, Lallana, Elliott, Minamino, Jones, Origi



Looks like 4-2-3-1.



9 changes with only Milner and Gomez retained from the win over Sheffield United.



New signing Minamino handed his debut. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 5, 2020

​​

Two years ago today we beat Everton at Anfield in the FA Cup with a certain Virgil Van Dijk scoring the winner on his debut.



The fact Minamino debuts in exactly the same circumstances can’t be a coincidence.



A Takumi goal is written in the stars.https://t.co/NyRYL2yTUs — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 5, 2020

He wasn't the only one fans were happy to see, however - far from it. Fans have been calling to see more of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott after impressing in the EFL Cup and making the bench in the Premier League games in recent weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, returns from injury to make the bench.

Harvey Elliott will become both the youngest @LFC player to appear for the club in the F.A. Cup and to appear for the Reds in a Merseyside Derby at the age of 16 years, 276 days. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) January 5, 2020

I don't think I'm ready for the gold badged Harvey Elliott masterclass we're gonna witness. pic.twitter.com/NAiEtQ6Lmj — Simba女 (@LFCSimba) January 5, 2020

OX ON THE BENCH WE MOVE — Will (@lfcwiII) January 5, 2020

Spare a thought, though, for James Milner. Stats suggest he is the oldest man in the Liverpool team by a margin of around 20 years.

Milner trying to communicate with Harvey Elliott at half time pic.twitter.com/dTCsS99BqE —  (@SurprisedSadio) January 5, 2020

As much as there was plenty of hysteria surrounding the team selection, however, it does serve as further evidence that manager Jurgen Klopp really is not all too bothered about progress in the domestic cups.

Liverpool's exit at this stage last season came after a similar second-string lineup against Wolves, and the continued policy has sparked a somewhat spirited debate.

Jurgen Klopp in any competition bar the Premier League and Champions league pic.twitter.com/Rhes4MDpbf — Jim (@LFCJim7) January 4, 2020

Klopp once again showing that he literally could not care less about domestic cups. He is not remotely arsed about them and does not try to hide it in the slightest — corner taken quickly (@ThoseScouseLads) January 5, 2020

Klopp disrespected the League Cup and now he's disrespecting the FA Cup. Any other manager would face massive backlash for playing teams like this. https://t.co/FPVNm8X5Nl — ️en (@ThatchersElbow) January 5, 2020

I mean klopp cant win either way, plays a strong team gets an injury people will complain he should of gone with a weaker squad, plays a weakened side people complain, lets just see what happens — 〽️ (@Rlddock_) January 5, 2020

All the debate and infighting among fans, however, seems to underpin one overall sentiment; one of confidence regardless of the lineup.

THE EV AINT READY FOR THIS SAUCE pic.twitter.com/iMjCT97PzO — Baltazar (@Slb_Baltazar) January 5, 2020