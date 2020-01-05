 
  1. Footymad
  2. Reds Mad
  3. Reds Latest
  4. Reds News

Twitter Reacts to Takumi Minamino Making His Debut & Liverpool Naming a B Team to Play Everton

​The FA Cup, eh? 


To so many, it's the pinnacle of the season, and the ideal way to bring in the new year. A change of pace from league action, and a chance to upset the odds, make history, and maybe - just maybe - add some silverware to the trophy cabinet.

To ​Liverpool? Well, it's an afterthought. Even with ​Everton coming to town in the third round of the famous tournament, their focus remains firmly on a Premier League title challenge that continues with a trip to Tottenham in six days time.

You only need to look at their lineup to notice.

The cup, then, is a chance to stretch some legs, field some fringe players, and in this instance, give one certain Japanese star a debut that is long-awaited, despite the fact he's only been a Liverpool player about five days. 

Yes, as you can probably gather, there is some excitement about the impending first start for Takumi Minamino. 

​​

He wasn't the only one fans were happy to see, however - far from it. Fans have been calling to see more of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott after impressing in the EFL Cup and making the bench in the Premier League games in recent weeks.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, returns from injury to make the bench. 

Spare a thought, though, for James Milner. Stats suggest he is the oldest man in the Liverpool team by a margin of around 20 years. 

As much as there was plenty of hysteria surrounding the team selection, however, it does serve as further evidence that manager Jurgen Klopp really is not all too bothered about progress in the domestic cups. 

Liverpool's exit at this stage last season came after a similar second-string lineup against Wolves, and the continued policy has sparked a somewhat spirited debate. 

All the debate and infighting among fans, however, seems to underpin one overall sentiment; one of confidence regardless of the lineup. 


Source : 90min

Trending on the boards