Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, while Bayern will face PSG in a repeat of last year's final.

The Reds brushed aside RB Leipzig to make the last eight but have a stern test in waiting as they will travel to the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano for the first leg against Zinedine Zidane's team. Should they advance, Jurgen Klopp's side will face the winner of Porto vs Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Salah fired Liverpool into the quarter-finals | David Balogh/Getty Images

Chelsea have been drawn to face the Portuguese side, while Manchester City face another German opponent in Borussia Dortmund at the quarter-final stage.

Pep Guardiola's team have ambitions of going all the way, but if they are to do so, they will have to face one of the tournament favourites in the semi-finals. Should they progress beyond Dortmund, they will have to face either defending champions Bayern or defeated finalists PSG over two legs.

The other semi has the potential for an all-Premier League affair, but only if Liverpool can exorcise the demons of 2017/18 and negotiate their way past Real Madrid. Chelsea have landed one of the more favourable draws but will have to be at their best to get past a Porto team who sent Juventus packing in the last round.

2020/21 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs PSG

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

2020/21 UEFA Champions League semi-final draw

Bayern Munich or PSG vs Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool vs FC Porto vs Chelsea

The quarter-final first legs will be played on 6/7 April, with the second legs coming a week later on 13/14 April.

There will then be a short break from European football before the semi-final first legs on 27/28 April, followed by the second legs a week later on 4/5 May.

This year's final takes place on 29 May at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was initially intended as the venue for last season's final.