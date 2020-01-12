UEFA Fans' Team of the Year 2019 Revealed

​The UEFA.com Fans' Team of the Year has been revealed with six Premier League players making the cut.

Liverpool capped off a fine year by having: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané and Andrew Robertson nominated, while Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne was also included in the starting XI.

​Barcelona had two players selected, namely Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong, while ​Juventus were represented by ​Cristiano Ronal​do and Matthijs de Ligt. Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski completed the team.

As revealed on ​UEFA's website, over two million ballots were cast over a period of six weeks in order to determine the makeup of the team. All users who voted will now be entered in a prize draw to win a VIP ticket to the Champions League quarter-final draw, as well as receiving tickets to their favoured tie of the round.

Lined up in an offensive 4-2-4 formation, the hypothetical team's last line of defence would be Alisson who has enjoyed a memorable year. The Brazilian lifted the ​Champions League trophy with Liverpool in May, scooping the competition's Goalkeeper of the Season. He also kept 21 clean sheets for the Reds during the 2018/2019 Premier League campaign.

🎇 #TeamOfTheYear 2019 revealed! 🎇



More than 2 million votes were cast - thanks for taking part! 🙌 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 15, 2020

Three more members of Liverpool's victorious Champions League team joined Alisson in defence, with Robertson, Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk all included. The back four was completed by de Ligt, whose eye-catching performances for Ajax in the Champions League earned him a move to Juventus in the summer.

In front of the defence, de Bruyne and de Jong were selected with the latter also part of Erik ten Hag's side that reached the competition's semi-finals last season.

The XI was rounded off with a formidable front four of Mané, Lewandowski, Ronaldo and ​Messi. The Ballon d'Or holder adds his inclusion to an ever-growing list of personal awards, with the Argentinian also scooping the UCL Forward of the Season and The Best FIFA Men's Player among others over the past few months.

