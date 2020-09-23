UEFA Men's & Women's Coach of the Year Award Shortlist Revealed

The nominees for the UEFA Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards have been announced, with the winners set to be named on 1 October.

Coaches have been judged on their results over the 2019/20 season both in domestic competitions and internationally. The final three-person shortlists for both awards have now been released, as well as details of who made up the rest of the top ten. The winners of the awards will be announced at the 2020/21 Champions League draw ceremony, along with the winners of the Men's and Women's Player of the Year awards.

The UEFA Men's Coach of the Year nominees...



?? Hansi Flick

?? Jurgen Klopp

?? Julian Nagelsmann pic.twitter.com/jqUQvBSIIR — 90min (@90min_Football) September 23, 2020

UEFA have confirmed on their official website that Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool and Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig) are the three in contention of picking up the men's award. Meanwhile, Lluís Cortés (Barcelona), Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg) and Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon) make up the shortlist for the women's coach award.

Starting with the men's award, while Nagelsmann enjoyed an impressive 2019/20 campaign with Leipzig, it is Klopp and Flick who will likely be considered the overwhelming favourites. Despite only taking over as Bayern boss (initially on an interim basis) in November, Flick guided the German giants to the treble last season.

Not only did Bayern end up finishing 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, they also managed to net a ridiculous 100 times in the process. Of course, Flick also led his side to Champions League glory.

As for Klopp, while he wasn't able to help his Liverpool side defend their Champions League crown, they did charge towards their first-ever Premier League title with the German leading the way. The Reds finished the 2019/20 season on 99 points, 18 points clear of Manchester City - while they also broke a number of records along the way.

Nagelsmann, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young managers in the game, with his Leipzig side receiving plenty of praise for their free-flowing, attacking approach. His team finished third in the Bundesliga, while they also made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel, Gian Piero Gasperini, Julen Lopetegui, Rudi Garcia, Zinédine Zidane, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte make up the remainder of the top ten.

Lyon boss Vasseur will be hoping to pick up the first UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award after helping the relentless French giants claim another Champions League victory during his first season with the club. Vasseur also led Lyon to the French double.

But Wolfsburg coach Lerch will also be hoping to secure the award after leading his side to the Champions League final. However, they just fell short as they were defeated by Lyon in the final two. Nonetheless, Lerch's impact has been undeniable as his Wolfsburg side once again managed to do the German double.

34-year-old Cortes, meanwhile, secured the league title for Barcelona after five years of missing out, while they also just lost out on a place in the Champions League final - Wolfsburg edged past Barça 1-0 in a tight contest.

Emma Hayes, Sarina Wiegman, Olivier Echouafni, Jens Scheuer, Joe Montemurro, Scott Booth and Daniel González all also take up a spot inside the top ten.

The winners of both the Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards will be announced on 1 October during the 2020/21 Champions League draw ceremony.