Update on Adama Traore's future as Wolves make transfer decision

Wolves will listen to offers for Adama Traore at the end of the season, and are prepared to dip below the £70m asking price they demanded last summer.

The former Middlesbrough man was the subject of intense transfer speculation little under a year ago, with Manchester City, Liverpool and former employers Barcelona all keen to secure the services of the jet-heeled winger.

Adama Traore could be moved on this summer | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Having taken time to settle in the Premier League, Traore produced undoubtedly the best football of his career during the 2019/20 season, ending the campaign with six goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Clearly eager to keep hold of one of their prized assets, Wolves slapped an eye-watering £70m price tag on the Spaniard's head, with none of the aforementioned sides willing to cough up such a fee.

However, the 25-year has struggled for form this season, failing to score a single goal in his 26 league outings and recording just one assist.

Traore's dip in form has led the Wolves hierarchy to re-assess their stance on the winger, and the Daily Mail claim that they will now entertain offers for Traore, while the club are also aware they won't be able to demand the £70m they sought last summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo is said to be looking to move on at least one senior squad member this summer | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The report claims that manager Nuno Espirito Santo is 'likely to sell at least one key player this summer' in a bid to freshen up the squad, with Traore listed as one of those who could be moved on.

Romain Saiss is another senior member of the squad who could be heading for the Molineux exit door, with the Moroccan defender's contract expiring in the summer.

Wolves do have the option to extend his contract by a further year if they so choose, something which seems likely given his role as a regular in the starting XI when fit.