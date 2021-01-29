Update on Fabinho & Joel Matip injuries ahead of West Ham clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled Fabinho out of the club's trip to West Ham this weekend, but there is hope that Joel Matip may be available after the German said his injury "is not too serious."

The Reds started with captain Jordan Henderson alongside Matip at centre-back for the win over Tottenham after a minor issue kept Fabinho, a fixture in the back-line in recent weeks, on the sidelines. Their defensive injury dilemma got even worse when Matip was forced off at half-time, to be replaced by the inexperienced Nat Phillips.

It means that Henderson, a midfielder by trade, is likely to join either Phillips or Rhys Williams at the heart of a make-shift defence in east London on Sunday, when Liverpool head to high-flying West Ham looking for another big result.

Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool's official website): "Joel, there are glimpse of hope it's not that serious. The scan hasn't happened yet. We will know more in three or four hours. Fabinho has no chance for the weekend."

The injury situation has further intensified a clamour among supporters for the club to recruit a new centre-back before the transfer window closes. A frustrated Klopp said the club are trying to make a deal happen, but won't rush into anything that doesn't make long-term sense.

"We have tried. There's nothing to say until something happens so we will see." he said. "The situation yesterday didn't make it easier but it's still we are trying to do the right things. If it's possible then we will do it. If not, then not.

“My thoughts didn’t change. My words might have! Same situation. We work on this, if we don’t sleep, we work. We will see . Everything is long-term. It’s about a solution, and that’s what we are working on.

“I am not sure there is an £80m centre-back available at the moment or that teams would sell. We need to find right player and it has to suit our financial situation.”

In the meantime, he reaffirmed his faith in youngsters Phillips and Williams, and hinted that he is happy for Henderson to join either of them in the back line this weekend.

"We don’t worry about Nat or Rhys. If they play with Van Dijk, Gomez or Matip it is clear who takes responsibility. Hendo plays there because he can do it.

"[Williams and Phillips] are both really talented and will have proper careers. We have a lot of faith and trust in the boys. It’s not that every day we give them a book about how to play centre-back."