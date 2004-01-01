Update on Joel Matip's Liverpool Future Amid Paris Saint-Germain Interest

Liverpool look set to keep hold of defender Joel Matip this summer despite reported interest from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds have already sold centre-back Dejan Lovren for £11m to Zenit Saint Petersburg, and are said to be unwilling to let another defender go this summer. Despite a lack of gametime last season, Matip was instrumental in Liverpool's Champions League triumph of two seasons ago - helping the Reds keep a clean sheet in the final.

Recent reports from the Football Terrace podcast saw the Cameroon international linked with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, but the Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst has denied these rumours.

"No. Liverpool won't allow Matip to leave right now. The club only have three senior centre-backs and losing him would leave them with just VVD and Gomez. It's a non-starter. Matip was injured a lot last season but he is a good centre-back when fit and ready." He said when answering a fan's question regarding the link.

The defender made just13 appearances for the Reds during the 2019/20 season - largely due to injury - but he's been a reliable performer when called upon since his arrival on a free transfer back in 2017.

Matip's high level of performances, coupled with the fact that Liverpool are expected to be working with a tight budget during the summer transfer window due to COVID-19, the Reds are not expected let many more players leave this summer - especially not ones like Matip who are considered to be valuable squad members moving forward.

The players who have been allowed to leave - Lovren, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne - are expected to be largely replaced with homegrown talent. Although one player who could be joining though is Real Betis centre-half Aissa Mandi with beIN SPORTS (via the Daily Mail) claiming a deal is close to completion.

Gorst agrees that it is a transfer that could happen: "It doesn't feel like a rumour that has no truth to it like a lot of others. Price and profile of the player make sense. Watch this space."