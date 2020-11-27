Update on Liverpool's Pursuit of Ajax Defender Perr Schuurs

Amid the injury crisis in central defence, Liverpool have been linked with a number of centre backs ahead of the January transfer window.

Included in those players is 21-year old Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, who has impressed at the Dutch club this campaign. It was previously reported that Liverpool had submitted a €30m bid for the centre back.

Perr Schuurs in action for Ajax | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, new reports from Italy suggest that the club's interest in Schuurs isn't as explicit as first though, and that no such bid has been received by Ajax.

It has been reported by Corriere dello Sport, via Voetbalprimeur, that Ajax aren't too worried about the young centre back's departure, and they suggest that the club's director of football, Marc Overmars, has not yet received an offer for the player.

Corriere dello Sport's podcast was told: "It's going to be worth €30m. If Marc Overmars gets the chance, I think he will do it immediately. I checked at Ajax and there is no concrete interest from Liverpool...he's on a list, but there's 50 players on it."

Names among the list of players previously linked with the Premier League champions include Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) and of course, Schuurs.

Dayot Upemecano was previously heavily linked with Liverpool, but Perr Schuurs looks favourite on their list of transfer targets | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The Ajax man has been compared to former youth product Matthijs de Ligt due to his physique and style of play. Schuurs made his debut for the Dutch side aged 18, and has since broken into the first team as a regular this season.

He has featured in eight league games this season, including the famous 13-0 win over VVV-Venlo. In those eight appearances he has helped his side to five clean sheets, and a 100% win rate - in fact the only Eredivisie game Ajax have lost this season, Schuurs was left on the bench.